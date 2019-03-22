The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 13, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Joshua David Vergari — indecency with a child by contact (6 counts)
Angela Lynn Ball — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Bradley Charles Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Angel Bartlett — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Taylor William Cale — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Demetria Lejann King — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Demetria Lejann King — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Christopher Michael Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Trey Cromer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior
Devito Dembinsky — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gilbert James Eckhardt — possession of a controlled substance: methemphetamine
Chance Maxwell Farley — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Sean Michael Ferrell — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Darrell Wayne Greenwood — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Estevan Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lacie Nicole Hargraves — burglary of building
Dionne Hartnett — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Courtney Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Sean Keith Kolb — possession of a controlled substance: herion
Leroy Hughes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Aaron Hinsely King — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Mauricio Laguna-Perez — prohibited substance in correctional facility
Adam Shane Lemon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cory Dwayne Mathis — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Matthew Lee Rodriguez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Shatara Ann Session — endangering a child
Robert Lee Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Courtlyn Danielle Thompson — assault public servant
Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — forgery (2 counts)
Roberto Vilchis — taking a weapon from a peace officer, assault against a public servant (2 counts)
Leonard Ray West — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Donquarius Allen Cooper — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Tyris Jirell Polk — kidnapping, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony
Liberty Renaud — aggravated assault family violence
Jason Corey Ringo — continuous violence against the family
Anthony Landen Robinson — assault family violence with a prior