The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 13, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Joshua David Vergari — indecency with a child by contact (6 counts)

Angela Lynn Ball — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Bradley Charles Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Angel Bartlett — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Taylor William Cale — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Demetria Lejann King — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Demetria Lejann King — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Christopher Michael Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Trey Cromer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior

Devito Dembinsky — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gilbert James Eckhardt — possession of a controlled substance: methemphetamine

Chance Maxwell Farley — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Sean Michael Ferrell — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Darrell Wayne Greenwood — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Estevan Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lacie Nicole Hargraves — burglary of building

Dionne Hartnett — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Courtney Hawkins — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Sean Keith Kolb — possession of a controlled substance: herion

Leroy Hughes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Aaron Hinsely King — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Mauricio Laguna-Perez — prohibited substance in correctional facility

Adam Shane Lemon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cory Dwayne Mathis — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Matthew Lee Rodriguez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Shatara Ann Session — endangering a child

Robert Lee Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Courtlyn Danielle Thompson — assault public servant

Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — forgery (2 counts)

Roberto Vilchis — taking a weapon from a peace officer, assault against a public servant (2 counts)

Leonard Ray West — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Donquarius Allen Cooper — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Tyris Jirell Polk — kidnapping, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony

Liberty Renaud — aggravated assault family violence

Jason Corey Ringo — continuous violence against the family

Anthony Landen Robinson — assault family violence with a prior

Tags

Recommended for you