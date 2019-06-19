The following people were indicted Wednesday, June 19, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Alfonso Elias Cuevas — indecency with a child by exposure

Brian Wayne Davenport — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Stephanie Olivarez — sexual assault of a child

Darryl Stephen Pope — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure

Phillip Wayne Sims — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact (4 counts), sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Trisha Dawn Volpe — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Matthew Edward Abel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Akeem Anthony Abraham — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Harb Morad Alshannag — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Rebecca Lynn Baerman — endangering a child

Jarmarshea Boyd — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Leslie J Bradshaw — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Travis James Cale — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm felon

Marcus Anthony Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Erika Chaparro — debit card abuse

Corey Dwayne Daniel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Casey Robert Davis — debit card abuse

Casey Robert Davis — burglary of building

Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Angel Jesus Diaz — possession controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Schelle Marie Dworacek — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Andrew Lashod Dykes — tampering with physical evidence

Jacob Aaron Elting — theft of a firearm

Jason Ford — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Adriana Nicole Fossett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew D Gambardella — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Victor Garza — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Angela Marie Gilbreath — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Mark Lindsay Gregg — burglary of building

Brandon Paul Grogan — driving while intoxicated - felony

Izaak Shay Guillermo — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine, forgery

Tyler Curtis Hall — driving while intoxicated - felony

Terrance Oneal Harmon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Brigit Denese Haynes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Adrian Michael Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Keiobbi Jovan Hill — possession of marihuana

Chris Manuel Estrada — assault on a public servant

Justice Allen Stanford — murder

Casey Wade Hughes — murder

William Irwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tamara Decha Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Krystal Renee Jones — forgery (2 counts)

Terry Jones — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Shari Doreen Kacal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Lynn Lawrence — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Devin Deawayne Levingston — evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle

Rafael Loredo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael Lino Luna — unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Jack Mahaffey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Chase Johnathan Mallet — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Scott Edward Mccreary Jr — assault family violence by occlusion

Kalvin Lynn Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Angel Latrice Moore — hindering apprehension

Olivo Munoz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: methamphetamine

Erick Navarro — engaging in organized criminal activity

James Troy Owens — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Andre Joseph Hawthorne — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandon Lee Pack — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, prohibited substances in a correctional facility

Stoney Mark Parker — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Tera Lucielle Penrod — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Sharon Kay Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Siarra Dontavia Porch — debit card abuse

Siarra Dontavia Porch — credit card abuse

Reginald Ladone Richmond — tampering with evidence

Gareth Jabar Richards — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocnnabinol, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jill Elaine Rivera — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

William Christopher Rose — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence —

Courtney Deshun Russell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Adolph Gabrial Salinas — forgery

Leonardo Sabel Sardaneta — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Keri Nicole Schlasman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Corey Lamar Sellers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicky Blair Severson — driving while intoxicated- felony

Shamira Ann Shepherd — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Malik Simon — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Danielle Dywarn Smith — tampering with physical evidence, possession of marihuana

Tyler Soultz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeffrey Neal Stamps — retaliation

Paul Duane Hicks — aggravated assault (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Gregory Allen Griffin — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)

Marcus Demond Parrish — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Adam Zuniga — stalking

James Hamilton Tillery — aggravated assault

Lajaimeon Tipps — possession controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gary Joe Walker Jr. — fraudulent use or possession of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits (enhanced)

Cameron Mitchell Warner — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Gary Washington — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jason Lee Welch — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Samuel Eugene Williams — unlawful possession firearm by felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Douglas Wayne Speights — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

