The following people were indicted Wednesday, June 19, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Alfonso Elias Cuevas — indecency with a child by exposure
Brian Wayne Davenport — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Stephanie Olivarez — sexual assault of a child
Darryl Stephen Pope — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure
Phillip Wayne Sims — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact (4 counts), sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Trisha Dawn Volpe — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Matthew Edward Abel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Akeem Anthony Abraham — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Harb Morad Alshannag — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Rebecca Lynn Baerman — endangering a child
Jarmarshea Boyd — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Leslie J Bradshaw — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Travis James Cale — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm felon
Marcus Anthony Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Erika Chaparro — debit card abuse
Corey Dwayne Daniel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Casey Robert Davis — debit card abuse
Casey Robert Davis — burglary of building
Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Angel Jesus Diaz — possession controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Schelle Marie Dworacek — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Andrew Lashod Dykes — tampering with physical evidence
Jacob Aaron Elting — theft of a firearm
Jason Ford — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Adriana Nicole Fossett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew D Gambardella — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Victor Garza — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Angela Marie Gilbreath — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Mark Lindsay Gregg — burglary of building
Brandon Paul Grogan — driving while intoxicated - felony
Izaak Shay Guillermo — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine, forgery
Tyler Curtis Hall — driving while intoxicated - felony
Terrance Oneal Harmon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Brigit Denese Haynes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Adrian Michael Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Keiobbi Jovan Hill — possession of marihuana
Chris Manuel Estrada — assault on a public servant
Justice Allen Stanford — murder
Casey Wade Hughes — murder
William Irwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tamara Decha Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Krystal Renee Jones — forgery (2 counts)
Terry Jones — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Shari Doreen Kacal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Lynn Lawrence — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Devin Deawayne Levingston — evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle
Rafael Loredo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael Lino Luna — unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Jack Mahaffey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Chase Johnathan Mallet — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Scott Edward Mccreary Jr — assault family violence by occlusion
Kalvin Lynn Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Angel Latrice Moore — hindering apprehension
Olivo Munoz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: methamphetamine
Erick Navarro — engaging in organized criminal activity
James Troy Owens — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Andre Joseph Hawthorne — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandon Lee Pack — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, prohibited substances in a correctional facility
Stoney Mark Parker — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Tera Lucielle Penrod — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Sharon Kay Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Siarra Dontavia Porch — debit card abuse
Siarra Dontavia Porch — credit card abuse
Reginald Ladone Richmond — tampering with evidence
Gareth Jabar Richards — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocnnabinol, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jill Elaine Rivera — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
William Christopher Rose — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence —
Courtney Deshun Russell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Adolph Gabrial Salinas — forgery
Leonardo Sabel Sardaneta — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Keri Nicole Schlasman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Corey Lamar Sellers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicky Blair Severson — driving while intoxicated- felony
Shamira Ann Shepherd — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Malik Simon — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Danielle Dywarn Smith — tampering with physical evidence, possession of marihuana
Tyler Soultz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeffrey Neal Stamps — retaliation
Paul Duane Hicks — aggravated assault (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Gregory Allen Griffin — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)
Marcus Demond Parrish — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Adam Zuniga — stalking
James Hamilton Tillery — aggravated assault
Lajaimeon Tipps — possession controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gary Joe Walker Jr. — fraudulent use or possession of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits (enhanced)
Cameron Mitchell Warner — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Gary Washington — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jason Lee Welch — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Samuel Eugene Williams — unlawful possession firearm by felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Douglas Wayne Speights — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors