The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 17, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tony Campbell — assault family violence by occlussion
Marcus Jermaine Brown — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
David Joseph Bowman — assault family violence by occlusion
Brandon Edward Bonner — exploitation of elderly person
Santos Nicanor Zapata — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Shelley Kathleen Wright — driving while intoxicated- felony
Joseph Deshown Williamson — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Wesley Tyrone Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Blake Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Krysta Carol Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dominique Oneal Waits — unauthorized absence from a correctional facility
Charlotte Renee Ward — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Lucas James Tighe — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Tarrance Trevina Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Elizabeth Kaye Stone — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Angela Marie Sturdivant — theft of $2,500 or less with two prior convictions
Latosha Arnise Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Allen Glen Steele Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Fancie Dawn Stokes — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Jessica Smith — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: oxycodone
Belinda Reynoso Sanchez — driving while intoxicated- felony
Christopher Riggs — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Chase Parker Roach — driving while intoxicated - felony
John Dale Roddy — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Damonica Yvette Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Leigh Denise Pustejovsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Lynde Michelle Price — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Kenneth Allen Parrett — fraudulent possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Joe Perez — injury to a child (3 counts)
Jessie James Parker — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Luis Alberto Mora — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
John Stuart Moncrief — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashely Marie Keith — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence
Matthew Colter Lane — assault family violence by occlusion
Tim Saucedo — assault family violence by occlusion
Adam Antonio Navarro — indecency with a child by exposure (enhanced)
Demarkquious Dante Tyler — repeated violation of conditions of bond (enhanced)
Kelvin Lynn Turner — assault family violence by occlusion
Stephen Dewayne Watkins — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Sharod Ramon Mcgowan — harassment in a correctional facility (enhanced) (2 counts)
Kevin Tremaine Hall — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
Patrick Derell Smith — assault family violence with a prior
Jonathan William Cross — online solicitation of a minor
Christopher Brian Darby — sexual assault
Michael Joe Knight Jr — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Galdino Santana Moreno — attempted indecency with a child by contact
Gabriel Humberto Perez — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Christopher Glenn Smith — sexual assault
Carla Renee Deleon — aggravated robbery
Kwame Davis — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Kevin Arnette Copeland — robbery
Britany Latoya Cottrell — possession of a controlled substance: morphine
Charles Scott Davis — endangering a child
Kody Dewayne Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donquarius Allen Cooper — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Demicco Traquwan Chambliss — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Aaliyah Sharnai Childers — theft of service $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sylvia Denise Clevenger — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Andrew Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Guy Evans Basey — debit card abuse
Leshante Diasharia Battle — tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Danielle Nicole Bennett — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
David Acosta-Martinez — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)
Derrick Trevion Ellis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darrell Lamont Ervin — possession of marijuana
Santiago Escobedo — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Joseph Jack Freeman — injury to an elderly individual
Valerie Fuentes — possession of controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Carrie Marie Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fernando Galarza Colunga — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine
Zavier Karreem Gamble — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine
Lance Girtman — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jonathan Tucker Gober — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Valerie Guerrero — driving while intoxicated - felony
Ricky Lee Hall Jr — burglary habitation
West Jerome Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
John Allen Herrington — harassment of a public servant
Kimberly Brooks Hosseini — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Manoochehr Hosseini — possession of a controlled substane, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol
Angela Latrice Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Leroy Jackson — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine
Otis Marcell Jackson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Thomas Wayne Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Corey Quincy Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Abraham Edward Jordan — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Christopher Dywane Judie — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Alexis Shaneal Keller — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine
Kyle Benjamin Kellum — possession of a conrolled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Jack Lee King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Scott Preston King — assault public servant, harassment of public servant
Morris Jerome Loyd — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Phillip Lujan Jr — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine
Kyhrek R Holder — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Dillon Cox — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Marahsha Lashelle Mainor — debit card abuse
Tera Elette Dennard — injury to the elderly