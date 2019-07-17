The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 17, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tony Campbell — assault family violence by occlussion

Marcus Jermaine Brown — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

David Joseph Bowman — assault family violence by occlusion

Brandon Edward Bonner — exploitation of elderly person

Santos Nicanor Zapata — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Shelley Kathleen Wright — driving while intoxicated- felony

Joseph Deshown Williamson — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Wesley Tyrone Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Blake Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Krysta Carol Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dominique Oneal Waits — unauthorized absence from a correctional facility

Charlotte Renee Ward — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Lucas James Tighe — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Tarrance Trevina Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Elizabeth Kaye Stone — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Angela Marie Sturdivant — theft of $2,500 or less with two prior convictions

Latosha Arnise Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Allen Glen Steele Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Fancie Dawn Stokes — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Jessica Smith — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: oxycodone

Belinda Reynoso Sanchez — driving while intoxicated- felony

Christopher Riggs — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Chase Parker Roach — driving while intoxicated - felony

John Dale Roddy — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Damonica Yvette Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Leigh Denise Pustejovsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Lynde Michelle Price — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Kenneth Allen Parrett — fraudulent possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Joe Perez — injury to a child (3 counts)

Jessie James Parker — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Luis Alberto Mora — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

John Stuart Moncrief — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashely Marie Keith — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence

Matthew Colter Lane — assault family violence by occlusion

Tim Saucedo — assault family violence by occlusion

Adam Antonio Navarro — indecency with a child by exposure (enhanced)

Demarkquious Dante Tyler — repeated violation of conditions of bond (enhanced)

Kelvin Lynn Turner — assault family violence by occlusion

Stephen Dewayne Watkins — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Sharod Ramon Mcgowan — harassment in a correctional facility (enhanced) (2 counts)

Kevin Tremaine Hall — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

Patrick Derell Smith — assault family violence with a prior

Jonathan William Cross — online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Brian Darby — sexual assault

Michael Joe Knight Jr — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Galdino Santana Moreno — attempted indecency with a child by contact

Gabriel Humberto Perez — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Christopher Glenn Smith — sexual assault

Carla Renee Deleon — aggravated robbery

Kwame Davis — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Kevin Arnette Copeland — robbery

Britany Latoya Cottrell — possession of a controlled substance: morphine

Charles Scott Davis — endangering a child

Kody Dewayne Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donquarius Allen Cooper — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Demicco Traquwan Chambliss — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Aaliyah Sharnai Childers — theft of service $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sylvia Denise Clevenger — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Andrew Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Guy Evans Basey — debit card abuse

Leshante Diasharia Battle — tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Danielle Nicole Bennett — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

David Acosta-Martinez — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)

Derrick Trevion Ellis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darrell Lamont Ervin — possession of marijuana

Santiago Escobedo — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Joseph Jack Freeman — injury to an elderly individual

Valerie Fuentes — possession of controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Carrie Marie Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fernando Galarza Colunga — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine

Zavier Karreem Gamble — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Lance Girtman — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Lance Girtman — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jonathan Tucker Gober — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Valerie Guerrero — driving while intoxicated - felony

Ricky Lee Hall Jr — burglary habitation

West Jerome Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

John Allen Herrington — harassment of a public servant

Kimberly Brooks Hosseini — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Manoochehr Hosseini — possession of a controlled substane, to-wit: tetrahydrocannabinol

Angela Latrice Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Leroy Jackson — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine

Otis Marcell Jackson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Thomas Wayne Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Corey Quincy Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Abraham Edward Jordan — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Christopher Dywane Judie — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Alexis Shaneal Keller — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine

Kyle Benjamin Kellum — possession of a conrolled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Jack Lee King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Scott Preston King — assault public servant, harassment of public servant

Morris Jerome Loyd — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Phillip Lujan Jr — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine

Kyhrek R Holder — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Dillon Cox — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Marahsha Lashelle Mainor — debit card abuse

Tera Elette Dennard — injury to the elderly

