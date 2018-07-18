The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 18, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

David Lee Woodruff — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jose Villeda Sarabia — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Andrew Robert Rosalez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Gary Levar Goode — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marshall Montgomery Gateley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Raymond Dale Finch — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Eric Evans — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Wayne Dickerson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Sylvester Lemonte Degrate — retaliation

Mark Joseph Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bryan Scott Crabb — tampering with physical evidence

Laderrick Childress — robbery (habitual)

Robert Jason Censabella — failure to register as a sex offender

Larry Wayne Carter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Natalie N. Bryant — forgery

Ernest Bradshaw Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alfredo Zuniga Bacio — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Curtis Dontel Johnson — burglary of a habitation

Devante Antonio James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

William Levin Iglehart — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jessika Lynn Horton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions

Katourah Lyn Holt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Morgan Alexis Herzog — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christopher Michael Hayden — forgery against an elderly individual

Katherine Rachel Hardin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Troy Edward Harbert — assault family violence with a prior

Soldmen Jarvous Green — possession of a controlled substance: adb-fubinaca (synthetic cannabis)

Christopher Lynn Grady — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Kyle Gregory — forgery

Keonna Lashawn Love — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions

Cody Michael Koonsman — aggravated assault

Kody Charles Kolar — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Shaarah Kieran — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Juawice Siobhan Jones — debit card abuse

Marilyn Jean Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dravodric Bronshae Johnson — aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a public servant (8 counts), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Marshall Daniel Rosecrants — assault family violence with a prior

Alfredo Robert Romo — burglary of a habitation

Jason Oneil Rogers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ebony Monique Rogers — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rolando Rodriguez — aggravated promotion of prostitution

Sterling Everett Ritchie — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gregory Scott Richards — burglary of a building

Sidney Lamar Rice — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Vincent Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Rick Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jessica Mariana Ramirez — burglary of a habitation

Quincell Dante Rahmings — credit card abuse

Juan Morales Picho — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Marcoantonio Perez — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Ember Lauren Palacios — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colton Dale Nevill — unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jimmy James Nelson — injury to a child

Sergio Munoz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Maria Morales Ferrar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cecelia Marie Morales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rio Calvin Mitchell — burglary of a habitation

James McLellan — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Josh McClendon III — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Roderick Dewayne Young — burglary of a habitation

Roderick Dewayne Young — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Carrie Woodlock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rakeem Ison Wiley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jennifer Lynn West — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Austin Blake Webber — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Selestyna Elizabeth Villareal — injury to a child

Francisco Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Francisco Valdez — assault family violence with a prior

Jesus Valdez Garcia — driving while intoxicated - felony

Beau Michael Turner — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Stephen Craig Turnage — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Charles Dustin Trojanowsky — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Donzavier Jamar Thompson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

George Ray Sterling — failure to register as a sex offender

Eddie Don Sowells — trafficking of persons

Dustin Allen Smith — forgery

Patrick Derell Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Benjamin Daniel Sawyer — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Megan Amanda Silva — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Mario Alejandro Aguilar-Oscoy — aggravated kidnapping (enhanced) (4 counts)

