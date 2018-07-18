The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 18, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
David Lee Woodruff — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jose Villeda Sarabia — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Andrew Robert Rosalez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Gary Levar Goode — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marshall Montgomery Gateley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Raymond Dale Finch — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Eric Evans — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Wayne Dickerson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Sylvester Lemonte Degrate — retaliation
Mark Joseph Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bryan Scott Crabb — tampering with physical evidence
Laderrick Childress — robbery (habitual)
Robert Jason Censabella — failure to register as a sex offender
Larry Wayne Carter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Natalie N. Bryant — forgery
Ernest Bradshaw Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alfredo Zuniga Bacio — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Curtis Dontel Johnson — burglary of a habitation
Devante Antonio James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
William Levin Iglehart — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jessika Lynn Horton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions
Katourah Lyn Holt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Morgan Alexis Herzog — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christopher Michael Hayden — forgery against an elderly individual
Katherine Rachel Hardin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Troy Edward Harbert — assault family violence with a prior
Soldmen Jarvous Green — possession of a controlled substance: adb-fubinaca (synthetic cannabis)
Christopher Lynn Grady — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Kyle Gregory — forgery
Keonna Lashawn Love — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions
Cody Michael Koonsman — aggravated assault
Kody Charles Kolar — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Shaarah Kieran — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Juawice Siobhan Jones — debit card abuse
Marilyn Jean Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dravodric Bronshae Johnson — aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a public servant (8 counts), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Marshall Daniel Rosecrants — assault family violence with a prior
Alfredo Robert Romo — burglary of a habitation
Jason Oneil Rogers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ebony Monique Rogers — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rolando Rodriguez — aggravated promotion of prostitution
Sterling Everett Ritchie — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gregory Scott Richards — burglary of a building
Sidney Lamar Rice — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Vincent Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Rick Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jessica Mariana Ramirez — burglary of a habitation
Quincell Dante Rahmings — credit card abuse
Juan Morales Picho — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Marcoantonio Perez — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Ember Lauren Palacios — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colton Dale Nevill — unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jimmy James Nelson — injury to a child
Sergio Munoz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Maria Morales Ferrar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cecelia Marie Morales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rio Calvin Mitchell — burglary of a habitation
James McLellan — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Josh McClendon III — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Roderick Dewayne Young — burglary of a habitation
Roderick Dewayne Young — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Carrie Woodlock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rakeem Ison Wiley — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jennifer Lynn West — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Austin Blake Webber — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Selestyna Elizabeth Villareal — injury to a child
Francisco Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Francisco Valdez — assault family violence with a prior
Jesus Valdez Garcia — driving while intoxicated - felony
Beau Michael Turner — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Stephen Craig Turnage — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Charles Dustin Trojanowsky — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Donzavier Jamar Thompson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
George Ray Sterling — failure to register as a sex offender
Eddie Don Sowells — trafficking of persons
Dustin Allen Smith — forgery
Patrick Derell Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Benjamin Daniel Sawyer — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Megan Amanda Silva — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Mario Alejandro Aguilar-Oscoy — aggravated kidnapping (enhanced) (4 counts)