The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 3, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Adam Michael Anderson — failure to register as a sex offender

Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — deadly conduct

Robert Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michelle Marie Bowen — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Sylvester Bradley — aggravated assault

Alina Campos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Manuel Mark Cardenas — theft less than $2,500 with two priors (enhanced)

Tommy Cardenas — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Stewart Carrol Iii — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Joseph Conaway — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Latoshia Larea Dabbs — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: fluoro-adb

Nicholas Edward Damiata — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Gerardo Estrada — engaging in organized criminal activity

Michael S Barnes — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Lecrecia Ella Bell — exploitation of an elderly individual

Calvin Dosewell — assault family violence with a prior

Austin Ray Franklin — failure to register as sex offender

West Jerome Hamilton — violation of conditions of bond

Robert Earl Kinney — assault family violence with a prior

Esteban Perez — aggravated assault

Juan Rodriguez Salazar — assault family violence by occlusion

Maya Keahmaurie Skinner — endangering a child

Cyaire T Thorton — assault against a security officer

Felix Steven Ursua — assault family violence by occlussion

Derrick Washington — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Joel Keith Wolf — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Jaylin Deshun Gibson — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Stephanie Jo Ford — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Andrez Oviedo Garcia — debit card abuse

Glen Donte Giddings — tampering with physical evidence

Eugene Hall — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Barbara Jean January — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dayshawn Larance Kiser — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Dalton Farris Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Edward Anthony Padilla — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Reginald Ladone Richmond — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Ashley Nicole Salinas — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Michael Lynn Sims — burglary of building

Anthony Clarence Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Richard Craig Strauser — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Dwayne Surovik — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Albert Richard Thatcher — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Zachary Jerrell Thomas — debit card abuse from an elderly individual (2 counts)

Walter Williams — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Jaquarry Wilson — tampering with physical evidence

Rodney Earl Wright — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

