The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 3, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Adam Michael Anderson — failure to register as a sex offender
Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — deadly conduct
Robert Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michelle Marie Bowen — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Sylvester Bradley — aggravated assault
Alina Campos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Manuel Mark Cardenas — theft less than $2,500 with two priors (enhanced)
Tommy Cardenas — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Stewart Carrol Iii — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Joseph Conaway — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Latoshia Larea Dabbs — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: fluoro-adb
Nicholas Edward Damiata — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Gerardo Estrada — engaging in organized criminal activity
Michael S Barnes — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Lecrecia Ella Bell — exploitation of an elderly individual
Calvin Dosewell — assault family violence with a prior
Austin Ray Franklin — failure to register as sex offender
West Jerome Hamilton — violation of conditions of bond
Robert Earl Kinney — assault family violence with a prior
Esteban Perez — aggravated assault
Juan Rodriguez Salazar — assault family violence by occlusion
Maya Keahmaurie Skinner — endangering a child
Cyaire T Thorton — assault against a security officer
Felix Steven Ursua — assault family violence by occlussion
Derrick Washington — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Joel Keith Wolf — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Jaylin Deshun Gibson — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Stephanie Jo Ford — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Andrez Oviedo Garcia — debit card abuse
Glen Donte Giddings — tampering with physical evidence
Eugene Hall — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Barbara Jean January — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dayshawn Larance Kiser — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Dalton Farris Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Edward Anthony Padilla — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Reginald Ladone Richmond — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Ashley Nicole Salinas — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Michael Lynn Sims — burglary of building
Anthony Clarence Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Richard Craig Strauser — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Dwayne Surovik — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Albert Richard Thatcher — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Zachary Jerrell Thomas — debit card abuse from an elderly individual (2 counts)
Walter Williams — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Jaquarry Wilson — tampering with physical evidence
Rodney Earl Wright — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon