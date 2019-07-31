The following people were indicted Wednesday, July 31, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Devito Dembinsky — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Larrius R. Amos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Cenquene Anderson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Donnie Antunez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Monica Marie Arriaga — burglary of a building

Anita Renee Ashcraft — debit card abuse

Harvey Cortez Atkins — unauthorized absence from a correctional center

Zachery James Barfield — arson

Cameron Alexander Belford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sterling Lamar Bourne — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Eric Dupree Brooks — tampering or fabricating with physical evidence (habitual)

Andrea Hope Budman-Hakes — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Travis James Cale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Zachary Dwayne Carrigan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Courtney Renee Carter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Melissa May Castile — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Beverly Jean Chatman — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kheila Louisa Cruz — burglary of a building

Lamarrion Lanette Davis — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of an elderly individual (2 counts)

Anthony Deshawn Dean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Angel Eduardo Diaz — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of marihuana, possession of controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Alex Sean Baucom — sexual assault of a child

Dustin Scott Campbell — injury to a child

Jorge A. Carabajal — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by exposure

Anthony Jamar Cook — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Pauline Jo Essix — endangering a child (3 counts)

Lynn Ray Graham — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Edwin Gerado Perez — attempted prohibited sexual conduct

Geran Antwain Taylor-Lattimore — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Nathon Jermaine Woods — sexual assault

Janet Ranee Ebarb — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Janet Ranee Ebarb — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Lee Edwards — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Gilbert Ray Flores — possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance: cocaine

Gilbert Ray Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Macey Rea Ford — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Malcolm Wade Fornal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Troyqurious Lesean Gaines — tampering with a governmental record

Alfonso Galvan Jr. — smuggling of persons, money laundering

Sandra Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashley Lyn Girard — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Kristohper Donald Glynn — tampering with physical evidence

Edith Larouth Shawetae Gordon — fraudulent use of indentifying information

Raideja Green — debit card abuse

Wendy Kay Griffin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dustin Lee Grimm — retaliation

Latoya Laneice Hamilton — tampering with physical evidence

Michael Lynn Hargrove — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Damiko Joshua Harvey — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannibanol

Jason Daniel Hooks — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Deen Duane Huckaby — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Willie James Hunter — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cedrick Benard Williams — unlawful restraint of a public servant (enhanced)

Cedrick Benard Williams — robbery(enhanced)

Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — robbery

Carlos Selgado Tejeda — robbery (enhanced)

Carlos Salgado Tejeda — unlawful restraint of a public servant (enhanced)

Josue J. Rivera — assault on a public servant (enhanced)

Rudy T. Tompkins — criminal mischief (school)

Rudy T. Tompkins — aggravated assault on a public servant (enhanced)

Roncarlos Jamal Rachal — unlawful restraint of a public servant (enhanced)

Garrick Leon Iglehart-Jones — credit card abuse (2 counts)

Joseph Jenkins Irabor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

John Hector Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vertis Johnson IV — possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility

Justin Andrew Jolly — driving while intoxicated felony

Jordan Bronsha Kee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence

Ventrell Ramon King — burglary of a habitation(enhanced)

Keith Alan Kiser — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Shananne Renee Knight — forgery

Sonya Oralia Lara — money laundering

Patricia Licce — driving while intoxicated- felony

Alfonso Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marco Antonio Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Gregory Lopez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shaquirion Davon Lamont Mack — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Wayne Majors — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Essau Martinez — tampering with physical evidence

Maria Ana Mata — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Robert Maynard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sensca Courtland Minnitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Stuart Moncrief — evading arrest with a vehicle

Rebekah Gayle Moore — tampering with physical evidence

Ariel Wamuyu Ngatia — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Susan Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Letticia Balarin Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Antown Randolph — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver,to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Loy Donald Readdick — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

David Gene Robinette — tampering with physical evidence

Anthony Dawon Robinson — credit card abuse

Eleazar Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ricardo Trinidad Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ricardo Trinidad Salas — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Alvin Lamar Sanders — tampering with physical evidence

Estevan Segura — burglary of a habitation

Jazmine Seniceros — burglary of a habitation, hindering apprehension

Donte Shavar Smith — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Paula Renee Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nehemiah Rayshod Walker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shakentia Tavette Welch — endangering a child

Michael Anthony Williams Jr. — attempted burglary of habitation (enhanced)

Deandre Lamont Woolridge — debit card abuse

Lourdes Guadalupe Duarte — forgery

Lance Girtman — assault family violence with a prior

Lance Girtman — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jesus Galvan — credit card or debit card abuse

Kevin Paul Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jaxon Dion Stanfill — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Brandon Keith Church — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Valeria Arexy Delgado — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Alex James Henderson — assault family violence with a prior

Guadalupe Segura — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Lester Walker — injury to a child

