The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Daequnn Adams — sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Charles David Baker — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Teriontie K Griffin — sexual assault of a child
Brad Lee Landrum — online solicitation of a minor
Joseph Nickel — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
David Tovar Ramirez — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Thomas Lee Scott — possession of child pornography (6 counts)
Raul Trevino — sexual assault child
Mathew Edward Webb — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Demarcus Reshard Alexander — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Julio Arevalo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tammy Ellen Salazar — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronnie Alexander Bouye — possession of controlled substance: oxycodone
Kourtny Shiann Cash — credit card abuse (2 counts)
Johnny Burton Childers — driving while intoxicated - felony
Matthew Lynn Cooper — assault family violence by occlusion
Shanika Keandrea Darnell — assault family violence with a prior
Yencey Cumbequa Degrate — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center (enhanced)
Elizedith Espiricueta — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Roger Dale Galbert Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Pedro Salazar Gonzales — driving while intoxicated - felony
Tony Anthony Gonzales — evading arrest with a vehicle
Enrique Devin Gonzalez — burglary of a habitation
Larry Dennis Hubbard — tampering with physical evidence (habitual) possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Crystal Dawn Johnson — theft of $2,500 or less with two or more priors
Dwain Earl Lockhart — terroristic threat against peace officer
Ali Marchant — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Coby McCoy — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)
Fallon Monique McDaniel — theft of $2,500 or less with two or more priors
Jeffrey Scott Nolen — debit card abuse
Jimmy Charles Owen — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ronald Edward Parham — terroristic threat against peace officer, unlawfully carrying a handgun by licensed holder
Marissa Perez — forgery
Joseph Young — forgery
Zachary Jay Potter — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gary Lynn Ramsey — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitutal)
David Louis Robinson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Gabby Deleon Robles — continuous violence against the family
Jennifer Leon Sanchez — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bronson Sanders — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Lee Thomas Shaw — debit card abuse
Aron Paul Smith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ashley D. Tindall — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Russell Scott Vanover Jr. — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Justin Alan Waits — theft of a firearm
Dieondre Jenkins — theft of a firearm
Renorial Walton — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Roderick Xavier Walton — credit card abuse
Antonio Maurice Wilkerson — attempted tampering with physical evidence
Keith Ray Yarborough — unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Earnest Lekeita Proctor — assault against a public servant
Ve’correa Punswai Stanley — aggravated assault (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Robert Anthony Davila — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Homer Lee Hampton — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Justin Christian Hardin — continuous violence against the family
Tramaine Rashard Minor — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Isidoro Medina-Salas — assault family violence by occlusion