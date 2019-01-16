The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Daequnn Adams — sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Charles David Baker — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Teriontie K Griffin — sexual assault of a child

Brad Lee Landrum — online solicitation of a minor

Joseph Nickel — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

David Tovar Ramirez — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Thomas Lee Scott — possession of child pornography (6 counts)

Raul Trevino — sexual assault child

Mathew Edward Webb — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Demarcus Reshard Alexander — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Julio Arevalo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tammy Ellen Salazar — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronnie Alexander Bouye — possession of controlled substance: oxycodone

Kourtny Shiann Cash — credit card abuse (2 counts)

Johnny Burton Childers — driving while intoxicated - felony

Matthew Lynn Cooper — assault family violence by occlusion

Shanika Keandrea Darnell — assault family violence with a prior

Yencey Cumbequa Degrate — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center (enhanced)

Elizedith Espiricueta — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Roger Dale Galbert Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Pedro Salazar Gonzales — driving while intoxicated - felony

Tony Anthony Gonzales — evading arrest with a vehicle

Enrique Devin Gonzalez — burglary of a habitation

Larry Dennis Hubbard — tampering with physical evidence (habitual) possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Crystal Dawn Johnson — theft of $2,500 or less with two or more priors

Dwain Earl Lockhart — terroristic threat against peace officer

Ali Marchant — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Coby McCoy — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Fallon Monique McDaniel — theft of $2,500 or less with two or more priors

Jeffrey Scott Nolen — debit card abuse

Jimmy Charles Owen — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ronald Edward Parham — terroristic threat against peace officer, unlawfully carrying a handgun by licensed holder

Marissa Perez — forgery

Joseph Young — forgery

Zachary Jay Potter — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Gary Lynn Ramsey — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitutal)

David Louis Robinson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Gabby Deleon Robles — continuous violence against the family

Jennifer Leon Sanchez — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bronson Sanders — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Lee Thomas Shaw — debit card abuse

Aron Paul Smith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ashley D. Tindall — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Russell Scott Vanover Jr. — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Justin Alan Waits — theft of a firearm

Dieondre Jenkins — theft of a firearm

Renorial Walton — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Roderick Xavier Walton — credit card abuse

Antonio Maurice Wilkerson — attempted tampering with physical evidence

Keith Ray Yarborough — unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Earnest Lekeita Proctor — assault against a public servant

Ve’correa Punswai Stanley — aggravated assault (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Robert Anthony Davila — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Homer Lee Hampton — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Justin Christian Hardin — continuous violence against the family

Tramaine Rashard Minor — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Isidoro Medina-Salas — assault family violence by occlusion

