The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jason Todd Smith — repeated violation of court order
Reginal Paul Adams — repeated violation of court order
Craig Ashby — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kristen Eileen Brown — endangering a child
Davonne Lamont Bryant — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christopher Lee Carprew Jr — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Richard Anthony Carvajal — burglary of a habitation
Colton James Casarez — assault family violence by occulsion, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Stedson Ace Childress — assault family violence by occlusion
David Lee Cullens — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Katherine Diana Daughtery — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gregory Joseph Esposito — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Ray Farris — theft of a firearm (2 counts)
Demetris Duyelle Ford — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael Garrett — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Rebecca Griffith — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle
Roberto Lee Gonzalez — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Cristoval Gutierrez — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
David Lee Hall — burglary of a habitation
Tommy Lamar Hall — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)
Robert Foster Harlan — failure to register as a sex offender
Mark David Havis — robbery
Timothy Gene Humphrey — burglary of a building
Brandon Knapp — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Barbara Knowlden — credit card or debit card abuse
Randall Craig Lane — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Vincent Lovings — forgery
Jason Maples — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance
Zachary Anthony Mcfarland — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Christopher Milner — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Walker Mims — possession of controlled substance in a drug free zone: cocaine (enhanced)
Robert Dwayne Mollett — assault family violence with a prior
Robert Dwayne Mollett — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Wayne Morris — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Alejandro Perea — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alejandro Perea — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Luke Brandon Pilgrim — aggravated assault, assault family violence with a prior
Ryan William Powers — assault family violence by occulsion
Daniel Russell Remington Jr — burglary of habitation (habitual)
Elias Andrade Rios — driving while intoxicated with child passenger (2 counts)
Rena Jean Scaramucci — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Moses Ray Seniceros — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Moses Ray Seniceros — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshuaron Antwionn Standifer — aggravated assault
Aron Lee Teague — online solicitation of a minor
Tricia Verona — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rachel Michelle Weaver — credit card or debit card abuse
Jeremy Zimmerman — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol