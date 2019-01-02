The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jason Todd Smith — repeated violation of court order

Reginal Paul Adams — repeated violation of court order

Craig Ashby — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kristen Eileen Brown — endangering a child

Davonne Lamont Bryant — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christopher Lee Carprew Jr — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Richard Anthony Carvajal — burglary of a habitation

Colton James Casarez — assault family violence by occulsion, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Stedson Ace Childress — assault family violence by occlusion

David Lee Cullens — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Katherine Diana Daughtery — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gregory Joseph Esposito — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Ray Farris — theft of a firearm (2 counts)

Demetris Duyelle Ford — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael Garrett — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Rebecca Griffith — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

Roberto Lee Gonzalez — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Cristoval Gutierrez — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

David Lee Hall — burglary of a habitation

Tommy Lamar Hall — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)

Robert Foster Harlan — failure to register as a sex offender

Mark David Havis — robbery

Timothy Gene Humphrey — burglary of a building

Brandon Knapp — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Barbara Knowlden — credit card or debit card abuse

Randall Craig Lane — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Vincent Lovings — forgery

Jason Maples — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance

Zachary Anthony Mcfarland — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Christopher Milner — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Walker Mims — possession of controlled substance in a drug free zone: cocaine (enhanced)

Robert Dwayne Mollett — assault family violence with a prior

Robert Dwayne Mollett — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Wayne Morris — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Alejandro Perea — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alejandro Perea — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Luke Brandon Pilgrim — aggravated assault, assault family violence with a prior

Ryan William Powers — assault family violence by occulsion

Daniel Russell Remington Jr — burglary of habitation (habitual)

Elias Andrade Rios — driving while intoxicated with child passenger (2 counts)

Rena Jean Scaramucci — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Moses Ray Seniceros — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Moses Ray Seniceros — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshuaron Antwionn Standifer — aggravated assault

Aron Lee Teague — online solicitation of a minor

Tricia Verona — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rachel Michelle Weaver — credit card or debit card abuse

Jeremy Zimmerman — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

