The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Nicholas James Berry — burglary of a habitation (family violence), repeated violation of protective order

Bert Glenn Gilbreath — aggravated sexual assault child, indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Brent Holland Embry — indecency with a child by contact

Matthew Ryan Alamaguer — burglary of habitation, theft of firearm

Gary Arthur Ayers — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual)

Sarah Jane Hurst — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin

Jess Wayne Bailey — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wilford Carpenter — assault family violence by occlusion

Marcus Tyrone Conner — assault family violence by occlusion

Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ulises Ed Fajardo — evading arrest with a vehicle

Angel De Jesus Flores — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, violation of a condition of bond

Kyquanita Rashawn Gentry — theft less than $2.500 with two or more priors

Justin Gilbert — aggravated assault

Adriantay Javonte Gomez-Ware — burglary of habitation

Eunique Debarge Gonzales — failure to register as a sex offender

Raven Tyresha Hall — hindering apprehension

Eduardo Hinojosa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Dajour Marquet Holmes — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence - count ii

Michael Matthews Howard — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence

Brian B. Jackson — robbery

Joshua Dewayne Jackson — aggravated robbery (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)

Jose Manuel Juarez — assault family violence with a prior

Daniel Don McKee — repeated violation of protective order

Sheri R. Medina — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sheryn Elizabeth Miller — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tramaine Rashard Minor — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (habitual)

Tramaine Rashard Minor — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Jermaine Jamal Monroe — assault family violence with a prior

Anuska Andrea Moreno — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Zerek Btron Myles — assault family violence by occlusion

Eduardo Ortiz — burglary of a habitation

Alex Latony Padilla — assault on a security officer

Tyrek Bernard Preston — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Belinda Gail Rager — burglary of a habitation

Belinda Gail Rager — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Little Antonio Ramirez — repeated violation of a court order

Demarcus Leshaun Rembert — possession of controlled substance: methamphetmaine

Iian Paul Rhodes — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Valerie Rodriguez — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Daniel Alejandro Salinas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Brandy Danyelle Sparbanie — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Anthony Troy Strong — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Marshall Dylan Wheeler — evading arrest or detention with a prior

John Henry Whitfield — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Hendley Lamond Wiley — sexual assault (enhanced)

Howard Earl Davis Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ryder Lee Haverkamp — aggravated assault

Wilford Carpenter — assault family violence by occlusion, repeated violation of court order

Javier Diaz — assault family violence with a prior, obstruction or retaliation

Lance Girtman — assault family violence with a prior

Johnny Perez — aggravated assault

William Zachary Reynolds — assault family violence by occlusion

Demarkquious Dante Tyler — assault family violence by occlusion

Deanthony Jayshawn Walker — assault family violence by occlusion

