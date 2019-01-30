The following people were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Nicholas James Berry — burglary of a habitation (family violence), repeated violation of protective order
Bert Glenn Gilbreath — aggravated sexual assault child, indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Brent Holland Embry — indecency with a child by contact
Matthew Ryan Alamaguer — burglary of habitation, theft of firearm
Gary Arthur Ayers — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual)
Sarah Jane Hurst — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin
Jess Wayne Bailey — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wilford Carpenter — assault family violence by occlusion
Marcus Tyrone Conner — assault family violence by occlusion
Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ulises Ed Fajardo — evading arrest with a vehicle
Angel De Jesus Flores — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, violation of a condition of bond
Kyquanita Rashawn Gentry — theft less than $2.500 with two or more priors
Justin Gilbert — aggravated assault
Adriantay Javonte Gomez-Ware — burglary of habitation
Eunique Debarge Gonzales — failure to register as a sex offender
Raven Tyresha Hall — hindering apprehension
Eduardo Hinojosa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Dajour Marquet Holmes — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence - count ii
Michael Matthews Howard — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence
Brian B. Jackson — robbery
Joshua Dewayne Jackson — aggravated robbery (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)
Jose Manuel Juarez — assault family violence with a prior
Daniel Don McKee — repeated violation of protective order
Sheri R. Medina — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sheryn Elizabeth Miller — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tramaine Rashard Minor — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (habitual)
Tramaine Rashard Minor — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Jermaine Jamal Monroe — assault family violence with a prior
Anuska Andrea Moreno — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Zerek Btron Myles — assault family violence by occlusion
Eduardo Ortiz — burglary of a habitation
Alex Latony Padilla — assault on a security officer
Tyrek Bernard Preston — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Belinda Gail Rager — burglary of a habitation
Belinda Gail Rager — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Little Antonio Ramirez — repeated violation of a court order
Demarcus Leshaun Rembert — possession of controlled substance: methamphetmaine
Iian Paul Rhodes — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Valerie Rodriguez — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Daniel Alejandro Salinas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Brandy Danyelle Sparbanie — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Anthony Troy Strong — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Marshall Dylan Wheeler — evading arrest or detention with a prior
John Henry Whitfield — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Hendley Lamond Wiley — sexual assault (enhanced)
Howard Earl Davis Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ryder Lee Haverkamp — aggravated assault
Wilford Carpenter — assault family violence by occlusion, repeated violation of court order
Javier Diaz — assault family violence with a prior, obstruction or retaliation
Lance Girtman — assault family violence with a prior
Johnny Perez — aggravated assault
William Zachary Reynolds — assault family violence by occlusion
Demarkquious Dante Tyler — assault family violence by occlusion
Deanthony Jayshawn Walker — assault family violence by occlusion