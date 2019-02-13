The following people were indicted Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Ronald Thompson — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Joseph Armando Castillo aka Joseph Castillo — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Roberto Dominguez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Joelle Monay Johnson — trafficking of person
Marcus Mendoza — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Lester William Walker — trafficking of person
Jalinda Teresa Akers — robbery
John Wesley Alldredge — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Charles Frank Andrews — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Phillip Rene Anzaldua — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathan Charles Baker — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Santiago Serrano Barrientos — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Jeffery Glenn Beatty — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jeramie Allen Bledsoe — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
— Marcus Booker — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Corey Bronshea Bridgewater — burglary of a building
Edra Iona Broomfield — possession of controlled substance, to- wit: methamphetamine
Dejarrin Dijon Brown — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
William Ryne Burklund — tampering with physical evidence
Joseph Michael Castillo — forgery against an elderly individual
Araceli Castillo Romero — arson
Kenneth Ray Coburn — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ross Edward Cross — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Gabriel Cruz Contreras — forgery against an elderly individual
Patrick Durrell Degrate — delivery of controlled substance: heroin
Matthew John Dillard — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christina Mae Drake — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Isaac Nathaniel Duran — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Lee Edwards — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Chiquita Lashone Fulbright — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Katrinia Antoinette Fuller — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Funderburk — injury to an elderly individual
Anna Maria Gest — assault family violence with a prior
Pete Gonzales Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (3 counts)
Cesselie Felecia Govan — hindering apprehension
Demeteris Trevon Graham — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Edward Louis Green Jr. — possession of controlled substance: n-ethylpentylone
Adell Hamilton — possesion of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Tydejia Deshe Edwards — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Lashonda Denise Harris — possession of controlled substance: heroin
William Maynard Hayes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
William Maynard Hayes — possession of controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Brandon Helget — possession of controlled substance: amphetamine
Bernardo Hernandez — attempted escape
Micah Leigh Holbrook — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Norman Johnson — assault family violence with a prior, endangering a child
Vertis Johnson IV — possession of marihuana
Ronald Wayne Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Roy Buddy Kitchens — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Nicole Marie Kloos — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Dakota Lane Lauderdale — aggravated robbery
Aubrey Nicole Ponta — aggravated robbery
Joe Arthur Little — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Leonard Ray Locke — tampering with physical evidence
Miranda Blair Magness — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Ray Haddock — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Adrian Daniel Maxey — arson
Christopher Michael Miles — continuous violence against the family
Latoya Monique Parrish — unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Bobby Love Payne — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Charles Dean Pomroy II — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Aaron Richards Ramos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Josue Aaron Reyes — burglary of a habitation
Alejandro S. Garcia — assault on a public servant
Kokayi M. Garnette — assault on a public servant
Jose Alejandro Rivas — unauthorized absence from a correctional county center
Eddie Rivera — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Daryl Patrick Robins — burglary of a building
John Paul Rodriguez — tampering with physical evidence
Roy Romo — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol(s)
Alexandra Fay Russell — injury to a child
Scott Erwin Rutherford — forgery (enhanced)
Tommy Lee Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
James Daniel Sehon — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Arthur Bernard Shields — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin
Dermika Lashay Smith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cody Brannon Stover — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sandra Kaye Studer — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mandy Michelle Sumerour — possession of controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine
Dana Keith Richardson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Isaiah Ray Sustaita — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Damion Demar Thomas — theft of copper, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Damian Torres — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)
Rufus Anthony Torrez — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Dane Tuttle — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol in a drug free zone
Chrishericka S. Tyler — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Russell Wayne Wallis — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ruthie Marie Wenzel — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ruben White — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Randy Wayne Whitley — assault against a public servant (enhanced)
Adrien Giovonni Williams — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Henry Benard Williams — assault family violence with a prior
Tyriek Arneal Williamson — sexual assault
Nancy Ann Wood — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Sergio V. Zuniga — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Novenda Rose Fite — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Joshua Dewayne Jackson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Daniel Russell Remington Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehilce (habitual)
Frederico D. Gaines — aggravated assault, injury to a child
Cody James Gregory — aggravated assault, assault family violence
Khiry Leeshawn Hart — aggravated assault
Raymond Rivera Perez Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Jamie Jajuan Stanley — assault family violence with a prior