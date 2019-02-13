The following people were indicted Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Ronald Thompson — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Joseph Armando Castillo aka Joseph Castillo — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Roberto Dominguez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Joelle Monay Johnson — trafficking of person

Marcus Mendoza — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Lester William Walker — trafficking of person

Jalinda Teresa Akers — robbery

John Wesley Alldredge — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Charles Frank Andrews — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Phillip Rene Anzaldua — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathan Charles Baker — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Santiago Serrano Barrientos — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Jeffery Glenn Beatty — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jeramie Allen Bledsoe — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

— Marcus Booker — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Corey Bronshea Bridgewater — burglary of a building

Edra Iona Broomfield — possession of controlled substance, to- wit: methamphetamine

Dejarrin Dijon Brown — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

William Ryne Burklund — tampering with physical evidence

Joseph Michael Castillo — forgery against an elderly individual

Araceli Castillo Romero — arson

Kenneth Ray Coburn — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ross Edward Cross — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Gabriel Cruz Contreras — forgery against an elderly individual

Patrick Durrell Degrate — delivery of controlled substance: heroin

Matthew John Dillard — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christina Mae Drake — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Isaac Nathaniel Duran — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Lee Edwards — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Chiquita Lashone Fulbright — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Katrinia Antoinette Fuller — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Funderburk — injury to an elderly individual

Anna Maria Gest — assault family violence with a prior

Pete Gonzales Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (3 counts)

Cesselie Felecia Govan — hindering apprehension

Demeteris Trevon Graham — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Edward Louis Green Jr. — possession of controlled substance: n-ethylpentylone

Adell Hamilton — possesion of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Tydejia Deshe Edwards — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Lashonda Denise Harris — possession of controlled substance: heroin

William Maynard Hayes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

William Maynard Hayes — possession of controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Brandon Helget — possession of controlled substance: amphetamine

Bernardo Hernandez — attempted escape

Micah Leigh Holbrook — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Norman Johnson — assault family violence with a prior, endangering a child

Vertis Johnson IV — possession of marihuana

Ronald Wayne Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Roy Buddy Kitchens — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Nicole Marie Kloos — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Dakota Lane Lauderdale — aggravated robbery

Aubrey Nicole Ponta — aggravated robbery

Joe Arthur Little — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Leonard Ray Locke — tampering with physical evidence

Miranda Blair Magness — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Ray Haddock — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Adrian Daniel Maxey — arson

Christopher Michael Miles — continuous violence against the family

Latoya Monique Parrish — unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Bobby Love Payne — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Charles Dean Pomroy II — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Aaron Richards Ramos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Josue Aaron Reyes — burglary of a habitation

Alejandro S. Garcia — assault on a public servant

Kokayi M. Garnette — assault on a public servant

Jose Alejandro Rivas — unauthorized absence from a correctional county center

Eddie Rivera — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Daryl Patrick Robins — burglary of a building

John Paul Rodriguez — tampering with physical evidence

Roy Romo — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol(s)

Alexandra Fay Russell — injury to a child

Scott Erwin Rutherford — forgery (enhanced)

Tommy Lee Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

James Daniel Sehon — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Arthur Bernard Shields — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin

Dermika Lashay Smith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cody Brannon Stover — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sandra Kaye Studer — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mandy Michelle Sumerour — possession of controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine

Dana Keith Richardson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Isaiah Ray Sustaita — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Damion Demar Thomas — theft of copper, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Damian Torres — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)

Rufus Anthony Torrez — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Dane Tuttle — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol in a drug free zone

Chrishericka S. Tyler — abandoning a child (2 counts)

Russell Wayne Wallis — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ruthie Marie Wenzel — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ruben White — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Randy Wayne Whitley — assault against a public servant (enhanced)

Adrien Giovonni Williams — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Henry Benard Williams — assault family violence with a prior

Tyriek Arneal Williamson — sexual assault

Nancy Ann Wood — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Sergio V. Zuniga — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Novenda Rose Fite — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Joshua Dewayne Jackson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Daniel Russell Remington Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehilce (habitual)

Frederico D. Gaines — aggravated assault, injury to a child

Cody James Gregory — aggravated assault, assault family violence

Khiry Leeshawn Hart — aggravated assault

Raymond Rivera Perez Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Jamie Jajuan Stanley — assault family violence with a prior

