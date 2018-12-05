The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Mario Alejandro Aguilar-Oscoy — aggravated kidnapping (4 counts), assault family violence

Bryant Kentrell Dotson — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Ramiro Lopez — indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure

James Wallis Tucker — aggravated sexual assault against a disabled person

Mkiyah Dawnyae Adams — injury to a child

Kristopher Lee Anderson — possession of controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Gary Arthur Ayers — assault family violence with prior

Nancy Sue Baggerly — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Spencer Lee Buckingham — possession of controlled substance: ampetamine

Haley Sierra Lynn Buie — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Colin Aaron Campbell — theft of a firearm

Miranda Lynn Childers — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zachary Alan Cockerham — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Jennifer Lisabeth Crocker — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Julio Cesar Cruz — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Davis — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Torre Ladon Degrate — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, retaliation

Christopher Ryan Dimas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Corey Tremayne Douglas — online solicitation of a minor

Nicholas Joseph Erminger — debit card abuse

Sean Casigain Garrett — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Harold Edward Gauer — possession of a controlled substance, to- wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Gonzalo Nuncio Gonzalez — assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kristopher David Grindele — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Guerrero — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Dairse Kevion Holder — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lenzey Raheem Johnson — evading arrest or detenton with a prior (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Chayneria Hydeia Kelly-Means — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Deonte Marquise Knight — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

Theresa Long — unauthorized absence from a county correctional facility

Michael Edward Macedo — assault family violence with a prior

Spencer Vernard Majors — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Angela Maldonado — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Larry Manchego — unauthorized absence from a county correctional facility

Orlando Martinez Jaimes — assault against a public servant

Julian Mercado-Sanchez — aggravated assault, endangering a child

Colbert Dee Murphy Long — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bren Dalton Nedbalek — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Michael Preston Newton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Eric Parr — burglary of a habitation

Morgan G Ramos — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Joshua Aaron Ratcliff — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Scott Erwin Rutherford — burglary of habitation (enhanced)

Scott Erwin Rutherford — aggravated assault against a public servant (enhanced) (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior

Aubrey Lewis Satchell — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Douglas Darnell Slaughter — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Patrick Derell Smith — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Trever Joseph Stone — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randall Lee Sturdivant — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Denisha Sublett — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sabrina Ayasi Tapia — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ernest Peter Tavaras — assault family violence by occlusion, retaliation

Heather Hamilton Tillery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juston Brazil Trueheart — possession of controlled substance: amb-fubinaca

Danyell Lacore Wright — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Damarius Dequan Becks — assault against a public servant

David Hernandez, Jr. — assault against a public servant

Tags

Recommended for you