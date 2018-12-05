The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Mario Alejandro Aguilar-Oscoy — aggravated kidnapping (4 counts), assault family violence
Bryant Kentrell Dotson — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Ramiro Lopez — indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure
James Wallis Tucker — aggravated sexual assault against a disabled person
Mkiyah Dawnyae Adams — injury to a child
Kristopher Lee Anderson — possession of controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Gary Arthur Ayers — assault family violence with prior
Nancy Sue Baggerly — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Spencer Lee Buckingham — possession of controlled substance: ampetamine
Haley Sierra Lynn Buie — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Colin Aaron Campbell — theft of a firearm
Miranda Lynn Childers — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zachary Alan Cockerham — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Jennifer Lisabeth Crocker — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Julio Cesar Cruz — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Davis — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Torre Ladon Degrate — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, retaliation
Christopher Ryan Dimas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Corey Tremayne Douglas — online solicitation of a minor
Nicholas Joseph Erminger — debit card abuse
Sean Casigain Garrett — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Harold Edward Gauer — possession of a controlled substance, to- wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Gonzalo Nuncio Gonzalez — assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kristopher David Grindele — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Guerrero — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Dairse Kevion Holder — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lenzey Raheem Johnson — evading arrest or detenton with a prior (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Chayneria Hydeia Kelly-Means — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Deonte Marquise Knight — evading arrest or detention in a vehicle
Theresa Long — unauthorized absence from a county correctional facility
Michael Edward Macedo — assault family violence with a prior
Spencer Vernard Majors — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Angela Maldonado — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Larry Manchego — unauthorized absence from a county correctional facility
Orlando Martinez Jaimes — assault against a public servant
Julian Mercado-Sanchez — aggravated assault, endangering a child
Colbert Dee Murphy Long — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bren Dalton Nedbalek — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Michael Preston Newton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Eric Parr — burglary of a habitation
Morgan G Ramos — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Joshua Aaron Ratcliff — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Scott Erwin Rutherford — burglary of habitation (enhanced)
Scott Erwin Rutherford — aggravated assault against a public servant (enhanced) (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior
Aubrey Lewis Satchell — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Douglas Darnell Slaughter — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Patrick Derell Smith — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Trever Joseph Stone — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randall Lee Sturdivant — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Denisha Sublett — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sabrina Ayasi Tapia — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ernest Peter Tavaras — assault family violence by occlusion, retaliation
Heather Hamilton Tillery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juston Brazil Trueheart — possession of controlled substance: amb-fubinaca
Danyell Lacore Wright — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Damarius Dequan Becks — assault against a public servant
David Hernandez, Jr. — assault against a public servant