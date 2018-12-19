The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Adam Martin — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced) - count ii
Cody Michael Koonsman — aggravated assault, harassment of a public servant - count ii
Wesley Barrier — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Pedro Ulloa Morales — indecency with a child by exposure
Joseph Moreno — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact - count ii
Daniella Viola Niswonger — injury to a child (4 counts), injury to a child by omission (4 counts), endangering a child (4 counts)
Ryan David Niswonger — injury to a child (4 counts), injury to a child by omission (4 counts), endangering a child (4 counts), assault family violence with a prior
Jose Antonio Sanchez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Jimmie Clinton Sonier — sexual assault of a child (5 counts), indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Jose Cadena Aguilar — driving while intoxicated - felony
Troy Keith Allen — repeated violation of a protective order
Melissa Rae Bain — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Michael Wayne Barnett — assault against emergency services personel
Edward George Bowdish — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sandra Barrientos — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Keith Barrier — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Travoy Trayvonne Brown — burglary of building
Karla Felicia Burns — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Karla Felicia Burns — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Stuart Douglas Candis — theft of a firearm
D’onshae Cooper-White — continuous violence against the family, endangering a child (3 counts)
Stephanie Michelle Cortes — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jacob Ray Cotton — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darrell Scott Dabbs — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Payton Fletcher — intoxication assault (enhanced), driving while intoxicated with child passenger, aggravated assault (enhanced)
Roger Lee Flores — endangering a child
Justin Clark Garrett — unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Domitilo Anguian Gonzales — driving while intoxicated- felony
Tanner Scott Harrell — theft of a firearm
Carl Andrew Heiser — forgery
Sean Miles Viola — forgery
Austin Lane Hicks — forgery
Christopher Ray Hubert — continuous violence against the family
Jordan Nelson James — injury to a child
Taylor Lynn James — injury to a child
Matthew James — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Angela Nicole Johnson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Brandon S Johnson — possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
David Earl Johnson — robbery (habitual)
Ronita Lashaun Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sean E Lee — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Austin Linder — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kelly Littlejohn — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, assault family violence
Francis Noah Lockwood — forgery against an elderly individual (enhanced) (2 counts)
Joe Lopez — assault against a public servant
Rosa Lopez-Rodriguez — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Justin Lynch — possession of controlled substance: psilocin
Jimmy Rafele Mann — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Eric Lamont Mccullough — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Zavian Akeem Hicks — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Richard Lee Meeks — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Monica Lynn Meer — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bronasha Miles — aggravated assault
Kendle Marie Miller — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Rodney Lydell Miller — aggravated assault
Julian Monrial — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Raymond Edward Morris — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Londell Mozee — injury to an disabled individual (habitual)
Arkelvis Brushaun Murphy — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Colbert Dee Murphy Long — agg robbery
Matthew Ronald Nix — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jt Nutt — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member
Keodrick Q Owens — theft of a firearm
Ryan Matthew Pena — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Perez — possession of controlled substance: oxycodone
Shavonne Vernae Perot — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Carroll Pollard — assault family violence with a prior
Daniel Russell Remington Jr — forgery against an elderly individual
Yule Clemente Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Andrew Smith — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Brittinie Nicole Rhodes — injury to a child
Luis Miguel Rodarte — unlawfully carrying weapon on licensed premises
Sebastian Rodriguez Carrillo — intoxication assault
Jason Julian Rodriguez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Julian Ceniceros Rodriguez — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jimmy Lorenza Roy — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Bryce Allen Rushing — intoxication manslaughter
Andy Renee Sanchez — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Devin Fred Sanders — assault against a public servant
Shawn Quinn Sanders — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
James A Sarver — credit card or debit card abuse
Jessica Ann Schlueter — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Yazan Awni Shanablih — possession of controlled substance: methadone
Johnathan Demtrius Smith — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnathan Demtrius Smith — continuous violence against the family
Alex Solis — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Wayne Steverson — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Amanda Leigh Swanson — assault against a public servant
Lucas James Tighe — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, credit card or debit card abuse (2 counts)
Karen Denise Turner — assault family violence with a prior
Lavinia Margarita Valdez — burglary of a habitation
Oracio Vallejo — theft of$2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Otilio Escalante Villegas — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Clifford Ray Walker — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randal Ray Walker — aggravated assault
Ronnie Darnell Walker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Mark Anthony Wardlow — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jayson Lashaune Williams — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)