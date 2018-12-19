The following people were indicted Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Adam Martin — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced) - count ii

Cody Michael Koonsman — aggravated assault, harassment of a public servant - count ii

Wesley Barrier — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Pedro Ulloa Morales — indecency with a child by exposure

Joseph Moreno — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact - count ii

Daniella Viola Niswonger — injury to a child (4 counts), injury to a child by omission (4 counts), endangering a child (4 counts)

Ryan David Niswonger — injury to a child (4 counts), injury to a child by omission (4 counts), endangering a child (4 counts), assault family violence with a prior

Jose Antonio Sanchez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Jimmie Clinton Sonier — sexual assault of a child (5 counts), indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Jose Cadena Aguilar — driving while intoxicated - felony

Troy Keith Allen — repeated violation of a protective order

Melissa Rae Bain — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Michael Wayne Barnett — assault against emergency services personel

Edward George Bowdish — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sandra Barrientos — possession of controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Keith Barrier — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Travoy Trayvonne Brown — burglary of building

Karla Felicia Burns — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Karla Felicia Burns — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Stuart Douglas Candis — theft of a firearm

D’onshae Cooper-White — continuous violence against the family, endangering a child (3 counts)

Stephanie Michelle Cortes — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jacob Ray Cotton — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darrell Scott Dabbs — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Payton Fletcher — intoxication assault (enhanced), driving while intoxicated with child passenger, aggravated assault (enhanced)

Roger Lee Flores — endangering a child

Justin Clark Garrett — unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Domitilo Anguian Gonzales — driving while intoxicated- felony

Tanner Scott Harrell — theft of a firearm

Carl Andrew Heiser — forgery

Sean Miles Viola — forgery

Austin Lane Hicks — forgery

Christopher Ray Hubert — continuous violence against the family

Jordan Nelson James — injury to a child

Taylor Lynn James — injury to a child

Matthew James — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Angela Nicole Johnson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Brandon S Johnson — possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

David Earl Johnson — robbery (habitual)

Ronita Lashaun Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sean E Lee — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Austin Linder — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kelly Littlejohn — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, assault family violence

Francis Noah Lockwood — forgery against an elderly individual (enhanced) (2 counts)

Joe Lopez — assault against a public servant

Rosa Lopez-Rodriguez — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Justin Lynch — possession of controlled substance: psilocin

Jimmy Rafele Mann — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Eric Lamont Mccullough — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Zavian Akeem Hicks — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Richard Lee Meeks — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Monica Lynn Meer — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bronasha Miles — aggravated assault

Kendle Marie Miller — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Rodney Lydell Miller — aggravated assault

Julian Monrial — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Raymond Edward Morris — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Londell Mozee — injury to an disabled individual (habitual)

Arkelvis Brushaun Murphy — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Colbert Dee Murphy Long — agg robbery

Matthew Ronald Nix — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jt Nutt — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member

Keodrick Q Owens — theft of a firearm

Ryan Matthew Pena — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Perez — possession of controlled substance: oxycodone

Shavonne Vernae Perot — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Carroll Pollard — assault family violence with a prior

Daniel Russell Remington Jr — forgery against an elderly individual

Yule Clemente Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Andrew Smith — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Brittinie Nicole Rhodes — injury to a child

Luis Miguel Rodarte — unlawfully carrying weapon on licensed premises

Sebastian Rodriguez Carrillo — intoxication assault

Jason Julian Rodriguez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Julian Ceniceros Rodriguez — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jimmy Lorenza Roy — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Bryce Allen Rushing — intoxication manslaughter

Andy Renee Sanchez — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Devin Fred Sanders — assault against a public servant

Shawn Quinn Sanders — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

James A Sarver — credit card or debit card abuse

Jessica Ann Schlueter — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Yazan Awni Shanablih — possession of controlled substance: methadone

Johnathan Demtrius Smith — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnathan Demtrius Smith — continuous violence against the family

Alex Solis — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Wayne Steverson — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Amanda Leigh Swanson — assault against a public servant

Lucas James Tighe — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, credit card or debit card abuse (2 counts)

Karen Denise Turner — assault family violence with a prior

Lavinia Margarita Valdez — burglary of a habitation

Oracio Vallejo — theft of$2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Otilio Escalante Villegas — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Clifford Ray Walker — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randal Ray Walker — aggravated assault

Ronnie Darnell Walker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Mark Anthony Wardlow — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jayson Lashaune Williams — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)

Tags

Recommended for you