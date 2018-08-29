The following people were indicted Wednesday, August 29, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael George Benns — sexual assault of a child, improper relationship between educator and student, indecency with a child by contact
Demarcus Renard Robinson — murder (enhanced)
Thomas Webb — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Thomas Webb — continuous sexual abuse of child young children, indecency with a child by exposure (3 counts)
Thomas Webb — aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Carlos Alberto Turrubiartes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (7 counts)
Homero Tovar — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Raymond Earl Rogers — trafficking of a minor (2 counts)
Reginald Dewayne Johnson — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Thomas Webb — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Luis Emilio Acevedo — aggravated assault
Bella Kystal Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesse Andrews — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Gary Arthur Ayers — assault family violence by occlusion, interference with emergency request for assistance
Mark Allen Baker — abandoning or endangering a child (2 counts)
Josh Adam Barber — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Keivon Rashod Bates — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Brandon Lamar Donato — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Nadaniel Lanace Swanson — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lacurtis Jerome Berry — continuous violence against the family
Gage Neeley Blackwell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Joshua Michael Briseno — continuous violence against the family
Christopher Lee Byrd — forgery
Lucia Sandra Cardenas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Michael Ray Carreon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
James Paul Chapman — sexual assault
Jerrell Demarcus Caruthers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lakeisha Lanette Cole — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Elisha Donnea Daniels — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Demone Monsha Davis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Carl Anthony Hilton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Fred Vincent Davis — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jerry Jermaine Davis — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Chyna Sierra Deckard — aggravated kidnapping, possession of marihuana
Taylor Victoria Demas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Chris Paul Dowdy — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Louis Antuan Dupart — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Austin Taylor — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tanner Kyle Engelbrecht — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Dereck Jay England — retaliation
Juan Carlos Fabela — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Natalie Kristine Fawcett — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ashlee Nicole Ferguson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jorge Lopez Flores — assault family violence with a prior
Johnathan Paul Glenn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Toriano Adaryll Goods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Marc Anson Graves — burglary of a habitation
Michael Cordell Guerra — burglary of a habitation (2 counts), evading arrest or detention
Ethan Slade Hampton — possession of a controlled substance: amb-fubinaca
Jeremy Allen Haney — burglary of a habitation
Jeremy Allen Haney — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention
Greg Patterson Hart — aggravated assault
Jerry Don Harrell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shenault Raymond Hedrick — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Hope Novellia Henderson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Paul Spicer Hutchinson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Miguel Angel Mendez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahyrdocannabinol
Maurice Jones — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
James Ray Joyner — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Karl Keith Kennon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Karl Keith Kennon — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Anthony Wilkerson — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adariss Branshea Kinsey — assault family violence by occlusion, criminal mischief of $100 or more but less than $750
Kyle Zane Knowles — debit card abuse
Jennifer Marie Knudsen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Martin Kreder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kameron Robert James Lair — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Francisco Sanchez Leal — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kevin Wayne Lebkowsky — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashely Dawn Bagley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rhonda Loggins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Magic Jasmine Macias — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Matthew Ryan Macias — possession of marihuana
Andrew Silva Jr Mansolo — unllawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises
Jared Jamal Mays — possession of marihuana
Jared Jamal Mays — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: alprozolam in a drug-free zone
Christopher Mikel Clark — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces in a drug free zone
Derwin Dewayne Bell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine in a drug free zone
Christopher Lee Carprew Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced)
William Overton-Ray Mcdonald — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Philip Samuel Mercon — bestiality
Deundra Darnell Moore — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Carrie Lynn Morgan — engaging in organized criminal activity
Ja’lynn George Morgan — injury to an elderly individual
Robert Edward Morrell II — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Zerek Btron Myles — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Kevin Dwayne Kirven — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Lola Elizabeth Oneal — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Emillo Hipilito Ortiz — aggravated assault
Alex Latony Padilla — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Michael Pointkowski — failure to register as a sex offender
Karl John Reichertz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Misty Michelle Reynolds — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Gregory Scott Richards — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tamra Nicole Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Scott Erwin Rutherford — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Amanda Fisher Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rodney Darrell Scott — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Robert C. Atroy Simmons — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Vincent Lamar Snell — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Nicolle Javon Sunday — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Amanda Leigh Swanson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Cameron Don Thompson — robbery (enhanced)
Thomas David Vardeman — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Trisha Dawn Volpe — injury to a child
Kenneth Ray Watkins — burglary of a habitation
Paul Daniel Williams — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Preston Brent Williford — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors