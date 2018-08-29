The following people were indicted Wednesday, August 29, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael George Benns — sexual assault of a child, improper relationship between educator and student, indecency with a child by contact

Demarcus Renard Robinson — murder (enhanced)

Thomas Webb — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Thomas Webb — continuous sexual abuse of child young children, indecency with a child by exposure (3 counts)

Thomas Webb — aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Carlos Alberto Turrubiartes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (7 counts)

Homero Tovar — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Raymond Earl Rogers — trafficking of a minor (2 counts)

Reginald Dewayne Johnson — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Thomas Webb — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Luis Emilio Acevedo — aggravated assault

Bella Kystal Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesse Andrews — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Gary Arthur Ayers — assault family violence by occlusion, interference with emergency request for assistance

Mark Allen Baker — abandoning or endangering a child (2 counts)

Josh Adam Barber — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Keivon Rashod Bates — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Brandon Lamar Donato — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Nadaniel Lanace Swanson — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lacurtis Jerome Berry — continuous violence against the family

Gage Neeley Blackwell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Joshua Michael Briseno — continuous violence against the family

Christopher Lee Byrd — forgery

Lucia Sandra Cardenas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael Ray Carreon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

James Paul Chapman — sexual assault

Jerrell Demarcus Caruthers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lakeisha Lanette Cole — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Elisha Donnea Daniels — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Demone Monsha Davis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Carl Anthony Hilton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Fred Vincent Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Fred Vincent Davis — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jerry Jermaine Davis — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Chyna Sierra Deckard — aggravated kidnapping, possession of marihuana

Taylor Victoria Demas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Chris Paul Dowdy — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Louis Antuan Dupart — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Austin Taylor — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tanner Kyle Engelbrecht — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Dereck Jay England — retaliation

Juan Carlos Fabela — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Natalie Kristine Fawcett — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ashlee Nicole Ferguson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jorge Lopez Flores — assault family violence with a prior

Johnathan Paul Glenn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Toriano Adaryll Goods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Marc Anson Graves — burglary of a habitation

Michael Cordell Guerra — burglary of a habitation (2 counts), evading arrest or detention

Ethan Slade Hampton — possession of a controlled substance: amb-fubinaca

Jeremy Allen Haney — burglary of a habitation

Jeremy Allen Haney — burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention

Greg Patterson Hart — aggravated assault

Jerry Don Harrell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shenault Raymond Hedrick — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Hope Novellia Henderson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Paul Spicer Hutchinson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Miguel Angel Mendez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahyrdocannabinol

Maurice Jones — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

James Ray Joyner — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Karl Keith Kennon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Karl Keith Kennon — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Anthony Wilkerson — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adariss Branshea Kinsey — assault family violence by occlusion, criminal mischief of $100 or more but less than $750

Kyle Zane Knowles — debit card abuse

Jennifer Marie Knudsen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Martin Kreder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kameron Robert James Lair — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Francisco Sanchez Leal — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kevin Wayne Lebkowsky — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashely Dawn Bagley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rhonda Loggins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Magic Jasmine Macias — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Matthew Ryan Macias — possession of marihuana

Andrew Silva Jr Mansolo — unllawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises

Jared Jamal Mays — possession of marihuana

Jared Jamal Mays — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: alprozolam in a drug-free zone

Christopher Mikel Clark — possession of marihuana of five pounds or less but more than four ounces in a drug free zone

Derwin Dewayne Bell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine in a drug free zone

Christopher Lee Carprew Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced)

William Overton-Ray Mcdonald — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Philip Samuel Mercon — bestiality

Deundra Darnell Moore — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Carrie Lynn Morgan — engaging in organized criminal activity

Ja’lynn George Morgan — injury to an elderly individual

Robert Edward Morrell II — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Zerek Btron Myles — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Kevin Dwayne Kirven — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Lola Elizabeth Oneal — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Emillo Hipilito Ortiz — aggravated assault

Alex Latony Padilla — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael Pointkowski — failure to register as a sex offender

Karl John Reichertz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Misty Michelle Reynolds — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Gregory Scott Richards — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tamra Nicole Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Scott Erwin Rutherford — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Amanda Fisher Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rodney Darrell Scott — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Robert C. Atroy Simmons — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Vincent Lamar Snell — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Nicolle Javon Sunday — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Amanda Leigh Swanson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Cameron Don Thompson — robbery (enhanced)

Thomas David Vardeman — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Trisha Dawn Volpe — injury to a child

Kenneth Ray Watkins — burglary of a habitation

Paul Daniel Williams — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Preston Brent Williford — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tags

Recommended for you