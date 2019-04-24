The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 24, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Roshawn R. Crane — aggravated assault, endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Dachya Nycole Bray — injury to a child
Norman Lee Johnson Jr. — injury to a child
Brian Evan Hutchins — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Stephanie Easley — injury to a child
Deavisx D. Mcdonald — sex offenders duty to register life/annually
Derek Ryan Peterson — injury to the elderly
Eureka Annette Reed — injury to a child by omission, endangering a child (3 counts)
James Anthony Reed — tampering with physical evidence
Joel Robledo — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Quest Aljabaughn Jones — murder
Romeo E. Swearingen — assault on a public servant
Quincy King — assault on a public servant
Alex Albert Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Catheyan Kashorn Alexander — harassment by person in correctional facility
Clayton Otto Arnold — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Wesley Kyle Arthaud — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Zachary Christopher Beachum — aggravated assault
Richard Fate Briscoe — assault family violence with a prior
Lloyd George Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roy Vandell Browner — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Leslie Dlanor Bush — theft of copper
Andrew David Marquez — theft of copper
Christopher Louis Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jamison Willie Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bobby Lee Dehart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Felipe Sanchez Diaz — failure to register as a sex offender
Juan Antonio Elizondo — aggravated robbery
Yancy Dean Ellis — driving while intoxicated - felony
Kenneth Ray Ervin Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Shane Etemadi — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dwight Dewitt Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Charles Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Carlos Daniel Fabela — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Milton Donovan Forcey — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Rusty L. Granberry, assault family violence by occlusion — — Sampson Greer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Donald Wayne Guthrie Jr. — possession of a controlled substance, to-wt: methamphetamine
William E. Harris — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Laurie Higgins — forgery
Harold Gene Ingalls — aggravated assault
Mary Yvonne King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Melvin Ed Laxson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Kristoper Lamont Lee — aggravated assault
George Lee Mcclain — aggravated assault
Levi Todd Mckay — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Allen Mcqueen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Robert Dwayne Mollett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Pamela Corelle Moravec — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shellra Darmarion Norwood — engaging in organized criminal activity
Kiyonica Lashae Clark — engaging in organized criminal activity
Don Barrier — engaging in organized criminal activity
Alaisha Janae Cooper — engaging in organized criminal activity
Bobby Joe Parr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Amanda Deann Patena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sherrell Keaunta Pines — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Anthony Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Stephen Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
David Ray Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Walter Ryan Rose — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew David Silva — forgery (2 counts)
Trenton Eric Smith — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
John Michael St. John — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sabrina Ayasi Tapia — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Joseph Walter Tapley — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jimeisha Taplin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Austin Devante Taylor — assault family violence by occlusion, injury to a child, assault family violence
Charles Dustin Trojanowsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cory James Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lamont Daron Walker — possession marihuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces
Brandon Ray Warrick — driving while intoxicated - felony
Bryronn Traerell Waters — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Antonio Jerome Weaver — aggravated assault
Steven Stallworth Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine