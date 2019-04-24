The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 24, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Roshawn R. Crane — aggravated assault, endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Dachya Nycole Bray — injury to a child

Norman Lee Johnson Jr. — injury to a child

Brian Evan Hutchins — continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Stephanie Easley — injury to a child

Deavisx D. Mcdonald — sex offenders duty to register life/annually

Derek Ryan Peterson — injury to the elderly

Eureka Annette Reed — injury to a child by omission, endangering a child (3 counts)

James Anthony Reed — tampering with physical evidence

Joel Robledo — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Quest Aljabaughn Jones — murder

Romeo E. Swearingen — assault on a public servant

Quincy King — assault on a public servant

Alex Albert Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Catheyan Kashorn Alexander — harassment by person in correctional facility

Clayton Otto Arnold — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Wesley Kyle Arthaud — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Zachary Christopher Beachum — aggravated assault

Richard Fate Briscoe — assault family violence with a prior

Lloyd George Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roy Vandell Browner — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Leslie Dlanor Bush — theft of copper

Andrew David Marquez — theft of copper

Christopher Louis Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jamison Willie Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bobby Lee Dehart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Felipe Sanchez Diaz — failure to register as a sex offender

Juan Antonio Elizondo — aggravated robbery

Yancy Dean Ellis — driving while intoxicated - felony

Kenneth Ray Ervin Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Shane Etemadi — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dwight Dewitt Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Charles Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Carlos Daniel Fabela — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Milton Donovan Forcey — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Rusty L. Granberry, assault family violence by occlusion — — Sampson Greer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Donald Wayne Guthrie Jr. — possession of a controlled substance, to-wt: methamphetamine

William E. Harris — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Laurie Higgins — forgery

Harold Gene Ingalls — aggravated assault

Mary Yvonne King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Melvin Ed Laxson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Kristoper Lamont Lee — aggravated assault

George Lee Mcclain — aggravated assault

Levi Todd Mckay — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Allen Mcqueen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Robert Dwayne Mollett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Pamela Corelle Moravec — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shellra Darmarion Norwood — engaging in organized criminal activity

Kiyonica Lashae Clark — engaging in organized criminal activity

Don Barrier — engaging in organized criminal activity

Alaisha Janae Cooper — engaging in organized criminal activity

Bobby Joe Parr — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Amanda Deann Patena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sherrell Keaunta Pines — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Stephen Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

David Ray Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Walter Ryan Rose — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Alvin Earl Sayles Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew David Silva — forgery (2 counts)

Trenton Eric Smith — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

John Michael St. John — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sabrina Ayasi Tapia — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Joseph Walter Tapley — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jimeisha Taplin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Austin Devante Taylor — assault family violence by occlusion, injury to a child, assault family violence

Charles Dustin Trojanowsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cory James Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lamont Daron Walker — possession marihuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces

Brandon Ray Warrick — driving while intoxicated - felony

Bryronn Traerell Waters — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Antonio Jerome Weaver — aggravated assault

Steven Stallworth Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

