The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 10, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Vincent Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), endangering a child (enhanced), assault family violence
Kyrei Montae Sypho — failure to stop and render aid/vehicle involved in accident
Laura Acevedo — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Brian Lee Bucklew — fradulent use or possesion of identifying information
Erica Renee Carpenter — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Chad Everrett Chisholm — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Jaimi Celia Garcia — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Andrew Deleon Gonzales — driving while intoxicated- felony
Adrian Don Hamilton — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced)
Kenneth E Hicks — aggravated assault (3 counts)
Adariss Branshea Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donnell Knight — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
James Edward Lagway — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (habitual)
Jose Jesus Lara — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Marianela Eslinda Leonard — possession of a controlled substance: phencyclidine
Jonathan Michael Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jashua Meshell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: dimethyltryptamine
Juan Triana Mijares — driving while intoxicated- felony
Tynesha Nachole Edwards — injury to a child
James Marvine Fairl — online solicitation of a minor
Eduardo Eddie Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Cody Lee Jenkins — injury to a child, — assault family violence
Tyler James Kirkpatrick — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Elton Wayne Marsh — sexual assault of a child
Phillip Sean Minter — driving while intoxicated- felony
John Stuart Moncrief — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Chad Ray Weber — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhahnced)
Stephanie Leann Fabianke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashley Nicole Olivo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jamauriyon Malique Payton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Anna Marie Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Glafira Rodriguez Flores — hindering apprehension
Joseph Matthew Saulters — burglary of a habitation
Joseph Matthew Saulters — unauthorized use of vehicle
Mitchell Quincy Sephas — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Thomas Clayton Surber — burglary of a building
Marcus Antwan Thomas — abandoning a child (enhanced)
Emerson Kyle Everett Todaro — forgery
Tomas Tovar Alonso — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Travis Antwian Ware — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas Deion Ward — burglary of a habitation
Jeffery Dave Weary — assault family violence with a prior
Rebecca Paige Word — debit card abuse
Darrion Trimont Griffin — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)