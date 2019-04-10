The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 10, 2019 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Vincent Resendez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), endangering a child (enhanced), assault family violence

Kyrei Montae Sypho — failure to stop and render aid/vehicle involved in accident

Laura Acevedo — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Brian Lee Bucklew — fradulent use or possesion of identifying information

Erica Renee Carpenter — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Chad Everrett Chisholm — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Jaimi Celia Garcia — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Andrew Deleon Gonzales — driving while intoxicated- felony

Adrian Don Hamilton — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced)

Kenneth E Hicks — aggravated assault (3 counts)

Adariss Branshea Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donnell Knight — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

James Edward Lagway — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (habitual)

Jose Jesus Lara — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Marianela Eslinda Leonard — possession of a controlled substance: phencyclidine

Jonathan Michael Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jashua Meshell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: dimethyltryptamine

Juan Triana Mijares — driving while intoxicated- felony

Tynesha Nachole Edwards — injury to a child

James Marvine Fairl — online solicitation of a minor

Eduardo Eddie Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Cody Lee Jenkins — injury to a child, — assault family violence

Tyler James Kirkpatrick — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Elton Wayne Marsh — sexual assault of a child

Phillip Sean Minter — driving while intoxicated- felony

John Stuart Moncrief — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Chad Ray Weber — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhahnced)

Stephanie Leann Fabianke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashley Nicole Olivo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jamauriyon Malique Payton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Anna Marie Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Glafira Rodriguez Flores — hindering apprehension

Joseph Matthew Saulters — burglary of a habitation

Joseph Matthew Saulters — unauthorized use of vehicle

Mitchell Quincy Sephas — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Thomas Clayton Surber — burglary of a building

Marcus Antwan Thomas — abandoning a child (enhanced)

Emerson Kyle Everett Todaro — forgery

Tomas Tovar Alonso — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Travis Antwian Ware — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas Deion Ward — burglary of a habitation

Jeffery Dave Weary — assault family violence with a prior

Rebecca Paige Word — debit card abuse

Darrion Trimont Griffin — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

