A Houston man who broke into a Hewitt pharmacy with three other men two years ago was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday.
Andre Jermond Hamm, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to burglary of a building in the April 2017 burglary of Lynn’s Pharmacy, 511 N. Hewitt Drive. He also pleaded guilty to evading arrest in a vehicle for his role in a short chase involving officers who spotted the getaway car after the burglary.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Hamm to 11 years in prison on both counts. The sentences will run concurrently.
Hamm, Dwight Anthony Lavan, 29, of San Antonio, and Murray Tico Manning II, 32, of Houston, all were arrested the morning of the pharmacy break-in and charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest in a vehicle.
Lavan pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to 11 years in prison on both counts. Manning pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced to nine years in prison on both counts.
A fourth suspect who was seen on surveillance video escaped capture, Hewitt police officials said.
According to reports, Hewitt police responded to a burglary alarm at the pharmacy about 2:30 a.m. Officers found a front window broken out and reported about $5,000 worth of prescription medication, including Viagra, Xanax and cough syrup with codeine, was taken.
Store security video showed three men breaking into the store and allowed police to see what kind of car they were in. Police said they think a fourth suspect waited in the vehicle.
About 90 minutes later, a Texas State Technical College sergeant patrolling near the campus spotted a vehicle that matched the description sitting in a convenience store parking lot on Air Base Road, police officials said.
When the sergeant tried to detain the suspects, they sped away, driving at one point with the lights turned off, officials said.
The vehicle evaded TSTC and Lacy Lakeview police before crashing behind the Atwoods Ranch & Home store and Heitmiller Steakhouse, officials said.