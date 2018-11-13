A homeless man with a variety of mental and physical ailments who pulled a knife on officers last year during a Twin Peaks memorial ceremony was released from jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges.
Daniel Maeberry, 58, was sentenced to concurrent, one-year jail terms after his plea to two counts of Class A misdemeanor deadly conduct. Maeberry had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, but prosecutors reduced the charges in a plea agreement with Maeberry.
Because Maeberry had been jailed 550 days since his arrest in May 2017, he was given credit for time served and released Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Deputies reported that Maeberry made "aggressive menacing slashing motions" toward deputies with a knife before deputies pelted him with nonlethal projectiles from a beanbag gun.
The incident happened near where deputies were stationed to observe a group of bikers and their supporters gathering on the McLennan County Courthouse lawn to mark the second anniversary of the deadly Twin Peaks shooting in Waco.
Deputies and Maeberry's attorney, Brittany Scaramucci, both said Maeberry's arrest had nothing to do with the Twin Peaks memorial service.
"The deputies didn't know it then, but we have since had him evaluated and it appears he was having a mental health episode at the time," Scaramucci said Tuesday. "He is legally blind and needed a hearing aid, so it was very difficult for anyone to say he knew it was police officers he was reacting to. He didn't know what he was doing or why he was even out there. So it seems like he was reacting to something that was going on in his head."
Maeberry was evaluated and deemed competent to stand trial, Scaramucci said. However, he suffers from mental health problems, is legally blind and has a major hearing deficiency, she said. She said it is sad, but Maeberry did not mind being jailed because he was afforded treatment and housing that he did not have before.
"Can I say that being in jail that long was a bad thing for him? No, because now he's got mental health diagnoses he may not have had before, he has had medical exams he might not have had access to before, he has previously had eye exams done where he has got something actual genetically wrong with his eyes and it looks like the previous providers failed him," Scaramucci said.
She said Maeberry also was jailed so long because prosecutors only offered the misdemeanor plea last week and because his case had not been set as number one for trial until recently.
"And he was very quiet. He was getting the medicine and treatment he needed while in custody," she said. "It's a sad deal, but he got medical treatment and he was actively getting help so he had nothing to complain about. It's sad, but in the real world, he was grateful."
Maeberry's sister is working with MHMR officials to see if Maeberry can go to a nursing home, Scaramucci said.