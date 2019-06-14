Veteran McLennan County prosecutor Hilary LaBorde was fired after a verbal confrontation with District Attorney Barry Johnson on Friday, three days before she was set to try a capital murder case.
Johnson confirmed Friday that LaBorde no longer works in the DA’s Office, but said he can’t comment on “terminations or internal personnel matters.”
“She’s a fine lawyer, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Johnson said.
LaBorde, an assistant district attorney involved in several high-profile cases involving sexual assault allegations at Baylor University, declined comment on her dismissal Friday afternoon. She said she will start work Monday as a prosecutor in the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office in Gatesville.
LaBorde was in court Friday morning for preliminary hearings. She was fired after she returned to the DA’s Office and was involved in a verbal confrontation with Johnson, courthouse sources said. LaBorde, a prosecutor for 16 years dating back to former district attorneys John Segrest and Abel Reyna, was scheduled to help prosecute capital murder defendant Tony Olivarez, beginning on Monday.
LaBorde was former chief of the DA’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit and prosecuted a number of high profile cases, including former Baylor University football players Tevin Elliott and Sam Ukwuachu and former Baylor fraternity president Jacob Anderson. She also prosecuted dozens of child sex abuse cases and a number of capital murder cases.