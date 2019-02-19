The city of Hewitt's No.2-ranking staffer has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city, centering on the behavior of the mayor and a former councilman.
Belinda Kay "Katie" Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, claims she faced a harassing environment that occurred on a continuous and routine basis during her employment, primarily from Mayor Ed Passalugo and former council member Kurt Krakowian, according to the suit filed Monday.
Attorney Ryan C. Johnson, who is representing Allgood, said this suit will decide how the community feels about the treatment of women in the workplace.
"Will our community accept the fact that a woman is being paid less as a civil servant than her male counterpart, or that a woman's complaint of discriminatory misconduct is publicly ridiculed by Council members prior to any investigation, or that the leaders of our community discuss a woman's genitalia in a manner that is demeaning and disrespectful," Johnson said. "The citizens of Hewitt deserve better than what the City Council has provided and Council members who are complicit in this discriminatory behavior must be held responsible."
According to the suit, certain males in authority positions often questioned Allgood’s qualifications, credentials or education in public, but did not do so for male employees. According to the suit, Hewitt officials, including Passalugo, sexually harassed Allgood and other women employees through conduct such as demeaning comments and insults.
The suit defines sexual harassment as "any unwanted physical touching, requests for sexual favors, and other unwanted sexual conduct where such conduct creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment."
Passalugo could not immediately be reached for comment.
Krakowian said the timing of the lawsuit is "very interesting" since Allgood’s live-in boyfriend, former city manager Adam Miles filed last week to run for city council. Krakowian, and several others, also filed for the at-large seat.
The "derogatory" Facebook post mentioned in the suit had nothing to do with, nor mentioned Allgood, Krakowian said. The complaint also mentions the May 21 meeting where Krakowian read her complaint against him out loud, and criticized her and Miles’ relationship. Krakowian said he’s since apologized for his rant.
"This is a witch hunt and I think they’re not receiving what they're wanting as far as monies," Krakowian said. "I think it’s a witch hunt and I’m sure there’s going to be other lawsuits coming down from other people, too, from all this."
Allgood filed her initial complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission in June 2018, which provided her with the path to file suit. Allgood’s coworker Cassie Rose Muske, former parks and media coordinator, filed a similar complaint. Muske resigned her position with the city Sept. 28 and received a $20,000 settlement from the Texas Municipal League Risk Pool, the city’s insurer.
Allgood has acknowledged that she is in a romantic relationship with Miles, who was city manager at the time of the complaints. Miles stepped down in November under an $88,000 deal with the city, and he is now running for the at-large seat on the Hewitt City Council.
Krakowian left his seat on the council in July, five months after being appointed, and he is now running against Miles and three other candidates for the at-large seat.
Other candidates in the race include retired attorney Mike Field, former city secretary Betty Orton and Michael S. Bancale, Texas Farm Bureau administrator of systems and procedures.
Filing ended Feb. 15, and Passalugo did not file for re-election.
In January, newly hired city attorney Mike Dixon gave a presentation to the city council placing the blame of months of turmoil among city leaders largely on Allgood and Miles.
Allgood was hired by the city as a part-time intern in February 2015, and she graduated Baylor University in May 2015. She became the human resources director within six months having no experience or credentials, according to Dixon's report. Two months later, she was given the title managing director of administration, a position that had not previously existed. Allgood’s salary increased 78 percent between May 2015 and October 2018, according to the report.
Allgood directly reports to city manager Bo Thomas, who oversees all city employees.
Dixon declined comment on the lawsuit.