A McLennan County grand jury indicted one woman on human trafficking and prostitution charges Wednesday, and indicted another woman on murder charges for a 2015 incident in which she set a victim on fire.
Chun Yang Zhang was indicted on a third-degree felony count of aggravated promotion of prostitution and a second-degree felony count of trafficking of persons.
Zhang, 48, was arrested in January after investigators raided TuiNa House, a massage parlor at 713 Lake Air Drive. Authorities said a woman Zhang picked up in Austin alleges that Zhang forced her to live at the business and to engage in sex acts for money that she had to gave to Zhang.
Zhang also was arrested late last year on a felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge when investigators raided massage parlors at 2625 W. Waco Drive and 2509 Washington Ave. Detectives uncovered hundreds of videos of men engaging in sex acts for money.
Also Wednesday, Rosalind Hill was indicted on a murder charge in an April 2015 incident for which she is already serving prison time.
Hill, 61, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May 2016 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an incident in which she threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker, 45, and lit her on fire.
Walker was burned over 40 percent of her body, and she died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
The charge against Hill, 61, was never upgraded to murder after Walker's death, but prosecutors presented the new charge to the grand jury Wednesday, which returned a murder indictment against Hill.
Waco police said at the time that Hill and Walker were involved in an argument when Hill threw gas on Walker and set her on fire.