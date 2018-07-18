A McLennan County grand jury issued several felony indictments Wednesday, including against a Waco man accused of holding his family captive in Mexico for several months and against another Waco man accused of stealing a car and trying to run over several police officers trying to arrest him.
Mario Alejandro Aguilar-Oscoy, 26, was indicted on four felony counts of aggravated kidnapping after he was arrested in May on allegations he kidnapped three children and his wife at gunpoint in Waco in June 2017 and took them to Mexico. The woman said she and her children were held in a room without windows between June and January, when they were able to escape and travel back to Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time of the arrest.
The woman filed a report with Waco police about the incident, Swanton previously said.
Aguilar-Oscoy remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $750,000.
Assault of public servants
The grand jury also returned eight felony indictments on aggravated assault of a public servant charges and two indictments each on aggravated robbery and evading arrest charges against Dravodric Bronshae Johnson. Waco police arrested Johnson, 19, of Waco, and two others in May after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
At the time of his arrest, Swanton said Johnson was one of four people who fled from officers in a stolen truck. After running from the truck and hiding from officers, Johnson stole a second truck from a resident who was trying to leave his house, police said at the time.
After a fight with the resident that caught the attention of officers looking for Johnson, Johnson took control of the truck and drove it toward nine officers and a crime scene technician, Swanton said.
Officers fired shots at Johnson, Swanton said. The shots disabled the truck but did not injure Johnson, he said. Johnson ran from the truck, and officers caught and arrested him, Swanton said at the time.
Johnson remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $1,065,000.