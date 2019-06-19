Two men arrested in Arkansas last month for the murder of a 29-year-old aspiring rapper were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Casey Wade Hughes, 21, of Dayton, and Justice Allen Stanford, 25, of Teague, for the shooting death of Preston Jermone Scott, 29. If convicted, both men face up to life in prison.
Waco police were first called to the East Waco intersection of Dallas Street and Carver Avenue April 1, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Officer later identified the man as Scott, better known as PJ OneEight, a local aspiring rapper.
According to court records, Stanford was attempting to get money for a car he owed from a man in the Moody-area. In trying to get money, Stanford and Hughes allegedly arranged to buy drugs from Scott at an East Waco apartment complex.
In the deal, Scott got into Stanford's car, where he was shot in the head by a back-seat occupant in Stanford's car. Another man was with Scott at the time of the shooting, but he ran from the car after the shooting, telling a friend "they got PJ," police reports state.
Gunshots were heard coming from the intersection before the car fled the area. Sixteen days later, the men were arrested in Clinton, Arkansas, outside a convenience store
The pair were extradited from the Van Buren County Detention Center in Arkansas to the McLennan County Jail on a murder charge four weeks after their arrest.
Stanford remained jailed on the murder charge and charges from Moody police on a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property and a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Hughes remained in custody on the murder charge.