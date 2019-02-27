The grandson of a Bellmead woman who was stabbed to death in 1984 has been indicted in her murder, more than two months after investigators named him as a suspect in the cold case.
A McLennan County grand jury Wednesday indicted Charles Emory Sedigas, 55, of Hubbard, in the murder of Vera Jean Burleson, who was found beaten and stabbed to death at her Bellmead home. Sedigas was arrested late last year when McLennan County Sheriff's Office cold case investigators tied him to the slaying.
Investigators reported that Burleson, 56, was found with multiple stab wounds to her head and face on the morning of June 25, 1984. Sedigas was never arrested for the crime until a "critical witness" identified Sedigas as the killer.
Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado agreed to allow the county’s cold case unit to investigate the unsolved homicide in 2017. Investigators said the witness visited his grandmother the day before her body was found, and reported that when Sedigas returned to his home he had large amounts of blood on his clothing.
“The witness states Chuck Sedigas has a large amount of blood on his clothes," court documents state. "When asked by the witness what had happened, Chuck Sedigas replied, ‘I killed Grandma. I stabbed her."
Sedigas allegedly threatened to kill the witness if the witness told anyone of the crime, investigators said.
Authorities arrested Sedigas in December on a warrant charging murder. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $1 million.