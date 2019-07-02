McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble has been appointed to the Texas Judicial Council, Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced Tuesday.
Gimble, 42, who is starting his second term as district clerk, was appointed to a six-year term on the council, which studies the court system in Texas and looks for methods to improve it while investigating and reporting on court-related matters referred to the council.
"I'm thankful, honored and humbled by the appointment from Governor Abbott and am looking forward to helping to continue to improve our Texas judicial branch," Gimble said.
The council, which meets four times a year, is comprised of the chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court, the presiding judge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, two senators, two state representatives, 10 judges and six citizen members.
"One of the things they looked at that was a big thing in a digital world is how to best administer the court system and to improve efficiency in operations," Gimble said. "An example is the e-filing portal. That's one of the things that came out of the study that the Supreme Court and the council developed."
Former McLennan County District Clerk Karen Matkin secured a local court order requiring electronic filings of civil cases about six months before the Supreme Court-mandated deadline for the county's system to be in place, Gimble said.
Gimble serves as secretary of the McLennan County Bail Bond Board, is a member of the Texas District Court Alliance and has served two years on the state board of the County and District Clerks Association of Texas. He is a board member of the Waco Symphony Orchestra, a former volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and a former board member of the Waco Performing Arts Alliance and the Waco Kiwanis Club.
Gimble has served in the Texas State Guard for nine years, deploying for Hurricane Harvey, Operation Border Star and twice for Operation Lone Star. He also is a board member of the McLennan County Republican Club.