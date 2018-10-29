AUSTIN — A former Live Oak Classical School student testified Monday that an incident that left her with rope burns to her neck on a sixth-grade trip in April 2016 was the worst experience of her life, but she couldn’t explain how the the rope ended up around her neck.
The Waco girl, now 15, took the stand in the 201st State District Court in Travis County in the third day of a civil trial in which her family is seeking $10 million in damages.
Under questioning by her attorney, Jim Sherry, the girl said she was helping pull other children on a round, web-style swing when the pull rope went around her neck. She said three male classmates, including one who had constantly bullied her, were standing nearby.
“I stopped and wasn’t pulling when they pulled on the rope four to five times,” the girl said. “They pulled the rope and it fell to the ground. Then the rope caught around my neck.”
Twelve jurors, seven women and five men, listened to testimony from the girl and her family, then heard from officials with Live Oak, the defendant in the civil lawsuit.
“I asked her if she wanted to tell her story and she really, really did,” said Levi McCathern, a Dallas-based attorney representing the girl’s family. “She was adamant that she wanted to testify. I cannot believe the courage that little girl has to have gone through what she did at 12 and to back here and testify at 15, she is just an amazing little girl.”
Blanco County Sheriff’s Office investigators announced in July 2016 that criminal charges would not be filed in the case. Detectives said the case lacked credible evidence to determine whether the injuries were intentional.
Despite the criminal findings, McCathern said the injuries appear to be intentional. He told jurors he is seeking $10 million from the school on behalf of the girl and her family.
“I don’t know how you look at those photos and say this was an accident,” McCathern said.
The girl detailed incidents about how she was “picked on” by girls in her class and how one boy continuously bullied her. The girl said she was excited to travel to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area then to a Blanco County ranch to spend the night with her classmates.
Waco attorney David Deaconson, who is representing the school, cross-examined the girl with co-counsel Jeff Otto, questioning several inconsistent statements the girl raised following the trip’s return to Waco. The girl said she made multiple reports of bullying, but observations and investigations conducted by school officials found no conduct consistent with bullying in her sixth-grade class.
Deaconson called Rachel Craig, a licensed professional counselor who has worked with Live Oak students since 2011, and who met with the girl in February 2016 when she raised concerns about bullying. Craig testified that she did observations and spoke with the girl several times about her issues she was experiencing with classmates.
Craig told jurors that it appeared that the girl suffered from social anxiety and was disconnected from her classmates. She said never saw any signs of bullying in the girl’s grade, but believed the girl excluded herself from the other students and didn’t know how to engage with her classmates.
Deaconson also called the girl’s former science teacher, Melinda Johnson. Johnson said she never observed anyone bully the girl in class. She said she spoke with the girl after the field trip.
Johnson said the girl told her that she was pulling on the rope when she somehow tripped and fell. Johnson said the girl said the rope hit her while she was pulling on the swing.
Testimony was expected to resume Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m., with closing arguments expected in the afternoon.