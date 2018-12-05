A man accused of holding three Bellmead police officers at knifepoint before his arrest in September was indicted on five felony charges Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Scott Erwin Rutherford, 53, of Gholson, in the Sept. 21 incident in which police say he ran from officers trying to arrest him on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex offender, then threatened the officers with a knife when he was cornered in a backyard.
He was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
Bellmead police were initially called to a house in the 200 block of Calvery Street where Rutherford was, according to a police report. Rutherford was cornered after he ran outside and pulled the knife and lunged at three officers pursuing him, according to the report.
Police stated Rutherford appeared to be provoking officers to use deadly force. Officers used a stun gun to disarm Rutherford and arrest him, according to the report.
Officers also found what they believe is methamphetamine and marijuana on him after his arrest, police reported.
Rutherford is a convicted sex offender and was wanted on a failure to register charge out of Limestone County, along with other charges out of Waco, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, reports state.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $496,000.