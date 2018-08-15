A gang member with six prior felony convictions was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after his conviction for dealing methamphetamine in Waco.
A 54th State District Court jury deliberated about two hours before determining punishment for Daniel Benito Guajardo, 34, of Waco. The jury convicted him Tuesday of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Guajardo, a member of the Norteno 14 street gang while he lived in California, was convicted as a habitual offender because of his prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in furtherance of a street gang, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dagger, attempted robbery of a residence and theft.
Guajardo, who also has misdemeanor convictions for theft and failure to identify, must serve at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Prosecutors Amanda Smith and Danielle London told jurors in summations that Guajardo is a gang member, a drug dealer and a career criminal who deserves a life prison term.
"He left California and brought all his nonsense all the way to Waco, McLennan County, Texas," London said. "He started hurting people in McLennan County as soon as he got here. The only time he isn't committing a crime is when he is locked up."
Guajardo was arrested in July 2017 after a traffic stop on Waco Drive by McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies. The officers found 22.2 grams, or 0.78 ounce, of methamphetamine in his vehicle and arrested him and two women in the car with him.
"Twenty-two grams of methamphetamine," Smith said in summations. "When you break that down, that's 444 people whose lives are affected by his drugs. He didn't care where those drugs ended up. He absolutely is a drug dealer. He is the very definition of a drug dealer... This case requires life. It's the only reasonable sentence."
Defense attorney Phil Martinez asked the jury for a sentence on the lower end of the 25-year minimum Guajardo faced as a habitual criminal.
"He got in trouble because he has a drug problem," Martinez said. "He is not a drug dealer and it had nothing to do with him trying to start a gang here. He's hit rock bottom several times and I would say he has hit rock bottom again. He needs to make a change, and a 25-year sentence is enough for him to get rehabilitation, to deter him, to punish him and to see that he makes a change in his life."
Guarjardo's co-defendant, Michelle Pauline Girard, 31, pleaded guilty June 25 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Another co-defendant, Angela Montano, 50, has a case pending on the same charge.