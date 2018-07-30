A former Waco police officer convicted in June of choking a handcuffed prisoner after a 2016 traffic stop was placed on misdemeanor probation for 12 months Monday but was not required to surrender his peace officer’s license.
Prosecutors urged jail time for George Neville, 35, an 11-year Waco police officer convicted of Class A misdemeanor assault and official oppression. The prosecutors, Gabe Price and Robert Moody, also asked 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother to prevent him from working as a police officer, saying that he violated the public’s trust and displayed erratic behavior and mental instability.
Neville elected to have Strother assess his punishment after the jury verdict in June.
Neville, who was represented by Bill Johnston and Calvin McLean, has hired Waco attorney Greg White to appeal his case. Johnston said Neville’s probation won’t begin until after his appeal is resolved.
Johnston told Strother that Neville was awarded numerous commendations and saved the lives of two children — an infant who was choking and a 6-year-old who was unconscious underwater at Lake Waco.
Johnston said that if the district attorney’s office thought the incident was such a serious matter, it could have charged him with a felony offense.
Unlike most misdemeanors, the charge of official oppression must be heard in state district court and presented to a grand jury. Prosecutors said official oppression charges against police should be taken seriously.
“Are we asking you to hold him to a higher standard? Absolutely,” Moody told Strother. “This is why. When he puts that uniform on and that badge on, he doesn’t put it on so he gets to be above the law. He is under the law just like everyone else, and this verdict has to send a message to this community about how important this is.
“Police are not above the law. When he holds that position of public trust, each and every person in this community is entitled to him following the law. He is supposed to be a symbol of what is right ... I’m sorry, but he cannot be trusted with a peace officer’s license,” Moody said.
A video from police dash cams showed Neville grabbing Qualon Deshon Weaver by the throat with his left hand while Weaver was handcuffed and in the custody of three other officers. Weaver was loud and uncooperative after officers pulled him over in East Waco for a minor traffic violation, but he did not actively resist or try to fight the officers.
Neville arrived with his partner and he and Weaver exchanged words. Neville challenged Weaver to “get in my face one more time,” and Weaver called him a name. Neville responded by calling him the same name and grabbing his throat for a few seconds.
The other officers testified that Neville’s actions shocked them, but they said they did not report it to their supervisors.
Johnston said after the brief sentencing hearing that Neville’s career shouldn’t be defined by 4.6 seconds on a video.
“He has engaged in numerous acts of heroism and saved lives,” Johnston said. “That deserves to be a part of this. I think Judge Strother sees that big picture that someone’s career ought to be measured by the whole breadth of their career, not a couple of snapshots, not 4.6 seconds as in this case.”
In state sentencing testimony Monday, prosecutors called Waco police Sgt. Jennifer Duncan, an 11-year police veteran who dated Neville from 2008 to 2010.
She said Neville was six days late in making a child-support payment and was worried some of his police colleagues would arrest him if his ex-wife filed a complaint. She tried to assure him that he would not be arrested for being six days late.
“He said, ‘If they come to arrest me, we’ll just have a shootout,’ ” Duncan said, adding that she thought he was not joking about the threat.
Duncan described another occasions when Neville became upset and locked himself in the bathroom of his apartment. She described his mental state as unstable and said she called two police officers to help because she didn’t know what to do.
After they had stopped dating, Neville texted her 20 or more times and left as many voice messages on her phone when he couldn’t reach her in January 2011. He was upset and told her that he had put his gun in his mouth and thought about pulling the trigger. She went to check on him, but said she made him show her that he was not holding a gun in his hands when she got there.
She said she stayed at his apartment overnight but slept in his room behind a locked door. The next morning, she found Neville “curled up in the fetal position” on the floor outside the bedroom door. She testified that he had trouble handling stress and often reacted inappropriately in stressful situations.
Neville, who was fired from the police department and now lives in the North Texas area, declined comment after the sentencing hearing.