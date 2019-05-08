A former Waco man who sexually assaulted a family member over a two-year period was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday.
Jurors in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated 10 minutes before deciding to assess the maximum sentence for 46-year-old Agustin Osorio, who fled to his native Mexico in 2010 after the girl's mother confronted him with the allegations.
The jury deliberated about 40 minutes Wednesday morning before convicting Osorio of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a statute that bars the possibility of parole.
The victim, who is now 18, testified Tuesday that Osorio started sexually abusing her in 2008 and frequently assaulted her in her home.
“I can’t tell you how many times it happened because it happened so many times,” the woman told prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Will Hix.
The girl said she eventually told her mother about the abuse, and that her mother quickly banished Osorio, a car salesman, from their North 15th A Street residence, where he lived with the woman, her mother and her four siblings.
"We are incredibly grateful for this jury's careful consideration of the facts and for their verdict and sentence," LaBorde said. "This was a heart-wrenching case, and I'm pleased this family has closure."
During the punishment phase of the trial, the woman and her mother thanked the jury for believing them and for convicting Osorio.
Waco attorney Seth Sutton, who defended Osorio with John Donahue, said Osorio will appeal the verdict.
"We appreciate the hard work of the jury and we respect the process," Sutton said after trial.
Osorio's mother, who lives in Mexico, testified during the punishment phase that he was the second oldest of her 10 children and was a happy child who grew up in a happy home. She said he helped her around the house and she never knew of him mistreating anyone.
The victim, who wants to study social work next year when she goes to college, told jurors she wants to move on with her life but thinks Osorio should be held responsible for his actions.
After Osorio fled Waco, he remained a fugitive from 2010 until 2016, when he was detained in Houston by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.