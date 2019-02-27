A McLennan County grand jury Wednesday indicted Anthony Paul Tristan III, 54, on two counts of continuous trafficking of persons, after he was accused of sexually assaulting two young softball players from 2014 to 2016.
Tristan, a former Select league softball coach with the Waco Heat Baseball & Fastpitch Softball Club, was arrested in August after Waco police received a report of a girl who was sexually touched by her softball coach between June 2014 and July 2016. Tristan was identified as the victim’s Select team softball coach, who traveled with players for games to various cities around Texas.
A victim told police she was “fondled by one of her coaches” and some of the inappropriate touching happened in hotel rooms, court records state. The victim’s sibling also reported similar acts by Tristan, police reported.