Texas Rangers arrested former Marlin City Manager Alan Grindstaff on a Class A misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity Wednesday evening.
The charge stemmed from Grindstaff's effort in February to implement a quota requiring Marlin police to write a predetermined number of traffic tickets, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.
The Marlin City Council fired Grindstaff last month in a unanimous vote, but Mayor John Keefer said Wednesday he was unaware the Rangers were investigating Grindstaff’s actions as a city manager. Keefer also said he was unaware of the allegations noted in the indictment. He said he has no comment on Grindstaff’s arrest.
Grindstaff was booked into Falls County Jail after his arrest at about 5 p.m. He remained in jail Wednesday night with bond listed at $15,000, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.
According to the indictment, Grindstaff used his position as the city manager to make "a plan to evaluate, promote, compensate, or discipline" Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek "according to his department's issuance of a predetermined or specified number of any type of combination of types of traffic citations within a specified period."
The indictment does not state how many tickets Grindstaff allegedly wanted written, the time frame he wanted them written in or whether any tickets were written in an effort to comply.
Under the Texas Transportation Code, it is a violation of state law to implement a quota for police departments to write traffic citations.
When the Marlin City Council voted to terminate Grindstaff's contract in March, they agreed to a $36,000 settlement.