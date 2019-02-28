A McLennan County jury on Thursday afternoon found former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman not guilty of sexual assault in a case that has drawn national attention.
Oakman, 26, was accused of sexually assaulting a Baylor student at his off-campus duplex in April 2016, after his football career at Baylor was over. He has said he and the woman had a previous relationship and that the sexual encounter in question was consensual.
The accuser, then a 22-year-old graduate student, testified Wednesday that she had been drinking at a Baylor-area bar with Oakman the night of the incident and that Oakman walked her to his nearby apartment. She said Oakman would not let her leave but instead removed her clothes and raped her on the bed twice.
Testimony in the trial began Wednesday after the original judge in the case recused himself on Monday based on a motion from the defense that objected to him unsealing documents without notifying defense attorneys. Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court was replaced by retired State District Judge Michael Snipes of Dallas.
Oakman's family and friends screamed loudly as the judge read the verdict Thursday. Oakman wept and hugged his defense team while his supporters praised God.
This story will be updated.