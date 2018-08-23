A former Baylor University fraternity president who is charged with four counts of sexual assault has reached a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
Jacob Walter Anderson, 23, of Garland, is set to enter a plea Sept. 4, according to court records, which do not specify the terms of the plea bargain. The records show only that state prosecutors intend to file a superseding charging document, likely to a lesser charge than sexual assault, in exchange for Anderson's plea.
Anderson, who graduated from Baylor last year and is free on bail, did not return a phone message Thursday. His attorneys, Mark Daniel, of Fort Worth, and Guy Cox, of Waco, declined to discuss the plea agreement.
Prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Gabrielle Massey also declined comment, saying they cannot discuss pending matters. They also would not say if the agreement involves jail time or probation.
The former president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Baylor was arrested in March 2016 after a Baylor student reported Anderson sexually assaulted her during a fraternity party at a house in the 2600 block of South Third Street.
Anderson is expected to enter a "no contest" plea to the criminal charge because he and 20 members of Phi Delta Theta are named as defendants in a civil lawsuit that alleges the sexual assault and underage drinking. After Anderson's arrest, he was removed from Phi Delta Theta, and the fraternity chapter was suspended.
According to Baylor Interfraternity Council webpage, Phi Delta Theta is eligible to return to campus in the Spring of 2019.
A "no contest" plea has the same legal effect as a guilty plea in criminal cases but is less incriminating for defendants in civil suits.
According to records filed in the case, the woman said she was at the party in South Waco and someone handed her some punch and told her to drink it. Shortly after that, she became disoriented and Anderson took her outside and sexually assaulted her, according to the records.
The woman reported Anderson took her to a secluded part of the grounds behind a tent so she could get some air. However, once they were away from the party crowd, he sexually assaulted her, according to police reports.
The woman reportedly lost consciousness. When she woke up, she was alone in the same area lying face down in her own vomit, reports indicate. She found a friend in the house who took her to the hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination, police said.
The fraternity members named as defendants in the civil lawsuit were listed as officers of the fraternity, although some have since said they were not officers at the time of the alleged incident. The lawsuit also named the landlord of the property where the reported assault occurred, an off-campus house known as "the Phi Delt Ranch," and the fraternity's national office.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the plaintiff in the lawsuit, declined comment on the litigation, which remains pending.