Jeremy Faulk, a former Baylor University football player accused of sexual assault, has withdrawn his Title IX lawsuit against the school.
Faulk, who has claimed for almost three years the allegations against him were false and Baylor overreacted by dismissing him from the program as a sexual assault scandal unfolded, sued the school in Waco’s 414th State District Court in October.
The following month, the case was moved to federal court. On March 4, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman signed off on the withdrawal requested by Faulk’s lawyer, Richard Tate.
Tate confirmed the withdrawal and did not elaborate. The university also declined to comment.
Faulk was first accused of sexual assault in April 2016, one month before an investigation found “fundamental failure” in Baylor’s institutional response to sexual assault. Ken Starr was fired as president and Art Briles was fired as head football coach. A slew of lawsuits and investigations followed.
Faulk alleged various administrators wronged him by canceling his scholarship and failing to communicate with him throughout the process. In statements and legal filings, the university has said the university operated within its bounds, pointing to Faulk’s failure to disclose a 2013 sexual harassment allegation while he attended Florida Atlantic University.
Faulk was cut from two NFL teams and now plays in the Alliance of American Football.