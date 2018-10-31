A five-time felon who seriously injured his 69-year-old friend and former roommate by stomping on his face and kicking him in the head last year was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday.
Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about an hour and 40 minutes before determining punishment for 64-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Anderson, who has five felony convictions and 26 misdemeanor convictions. The jury on Tuesday convicted Anderson of injury to an elderly individual with a deadly weapon in the March 2017 attack on Bobby Stephens.
Stephens, now 70, suffered serious, life-altering injuries in the attack. He was hospitalized four months and can no longer drive, dress himself, effectively use his right arm or speak or think clearly.
"Justice was done," Stephens, who now leans on a cane for support, said after the three-day trial. "I'm glad. Justice was done pretty good today."
Anderson, who turned down a 40-year plea offer before jury selection started Monday, appeared more restless Wednesday than during the first two days of trial. He repeatedly asked his attorneys, Michel Simer and Josh Tetens, if he could say something. They told him no.
As he was being led away after Judge Matt Johnson read the jury's verdict, Anderson again asked if he could say something. His request was ignored, and deputies escorted him from court with his hands shackled to a chain belt.
In rejecting the plea offer Monday, Anderson insisted that Stephens pulled a knife on him and he acted in self-defense. Jurors were allowed to consider his self-defense claim but found it not to be credible.
McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and First Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody urged the jury to give Anderson a life sentence, saying he had earned every day of it by his vicious attack on Stephens and his lifetime of crime.
"I am very appreciative to the jury," Moody said. "I think the 50-year sentence is a serious sentence. In all likelihood, the defendant will never get out of prison, and that provides a real sense of peace and security for the victim and his family. So we are very thankful to the jury for that."
Anderson must serve at least 25 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Tetens told jurors in final summations Wednesday that, at Anderson's age, any sentence they assess would be a potential death sentence. He reminded them of the testimony of Anderson's ex-wife, Karen Kimble, who said the man they saw brutally stomping on the motionless Stephens in surveillance camera video was not the same man she knew.
"Mr. Anderson, Ms. Simer and I am thankful that Mr. Stephens was able to appear in court today and is doing better," Tetens said. "Mr. Anderson, from the day he was first interviewed by the police, has been remorseful and upset that his friend was so severely injured and has repeatedly said they were friends. They lived together for some time, and again, he is thankful that he is OK."
Prosecutors played video from a surveillance camera at a store in the 500 block of Faulkner Lane that shows the fight. They also played audio of a 911 call from a passing motorist who saw the incident and tried to intervene.
The video shows Stephens and Anderson pulling up to the store in Stephens' Chevrolet pickup truck. They argued and struggled in the cab before Anderson got out on the passenger’s side and dragged Stephens out with him. The men exchanged swings for a few seconds before Anderson decked Stephens with a punch.
While Stephens was down and motionless in the store parking lot, Anderson kicked him four times in the head and stomped on him four times in the face.
Anderson stopped the attack long enough to confront a good Samaritan who saw the incident from her car and called police. He then returned to Stephens prone body and viciously kicked him in the head so hard that Stephens’ body shifted a few feet.
After the trial, Stephens' younger sister, Loretta Stephens, said the family is relieved the trial is over and justice prevailed.
"I'm glad he survived," she said. "We are blessed he is still here."
The trial likely marks the final time Reyna will be in front of a jury as district attorney. His term expires at the end of December, and Barry Johnson, who defeated Reyna in the Republican primary, will take over.