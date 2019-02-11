A complaint unsealed Monday in federal court links the suspect in last week’s bank robbery and police shooting to a pair of unsolved Central Texas bank robberies in 2016.
Dallas Scott Bohanan, 25, wearing shackles and jailhouse orange, made his initial appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske and heard the FBI’s charge naming him in the Feb. 5 armed robbery of PointWest Bank in Hewitt.
Bohanan already faces state felony charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest in that case, after he was accused of shooting a Hewitt police officer in his escape from the bank.
In the complaint, FBI agents also name Bohanan as the suspect in two 2016 bank robberies in Temple and Waco. Bohanan allegedly confessed to all three bank robberies in his Feb. 5 arrest.
Bohanan told Manske he understood the federal charge of aggravated bank robbery from last week’s incident. He was denied bond Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 19 with his court-appointed attorney, Russ Hunt, Jr., of Georgetown.
Hunt did not return a call placed by the Tribune-Herald.
According to the unsealed complaint, Bohanan is accused of robbing the PointWest Bank of nearly $3,000 and firing at least two rounds at a responding officer when he was leaving the scene. He told Texas Rangers he was “tired of working in the fast food industry and he wanted a better life,” according to the complaint.
Bohanan allegedly fired multiple rounds at Hewitt police Officer Clint Brandon as Brandon chased Bohanan when he fled the bank. Brandon was struck in the arm, but continued to chase the suspect until he was called off by other officers, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Bohanan led officers on a six-mile chase, then crashed his truck in a Waco neighborhood. Officers arrested Bohanan and found a backpack, a shotgun, and gloves hidden in a nearby yard.
The FBI served Bohanan with a federal warrant Feb. 6, charging aggravated bank robbery.
The federal complaint states that after the Hewitt robbery, authorities identified Bohanan as a suspect in the Nov. 15, 2016 bank robbery of Chase Bank, 320 N. New Road, in Waco. Eight days later, federal authorities allege, he robbed the Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union, at 1750 West Avenue A.
In both robberies, authorities stated a suspect wearing a skull mask entered the bank, fired at least one shot into the ceiling and left with cash, totaling about $7,200 from both banks. In each robbery, the suspect fled in a light tan, older-model pickup truck without license plates.
In the Hewitt case, the complaint states that the backpack traced to the robbery contained about $3,000 in cash.
“Bohanan initially stated he had only robbed one bank,” the complaint states. “However, after being presented with the recovery of the skeleton mask, Bohanan quickly admitting to robbing the Chase Bank in Waco and TSFCCU in Temple. Bohanan admitted to firing a weapon during the commission and/or escape of each of the three robberies.”
Bohanan allegedly used an AK-47 rifle used in the Temple bank robbery, the complaint states. Based on information from Bohanan, investigators found the firearm at his mother’s house, along with shell casing matching those discovered at the credit union robbery.
Devlin, the Hewitt chief, said the allegations share a pattern of behavior.
“I am not surprised about his alleged involvement in other bank robberies, based on his violent actions last week,” Devlin said. “It is not a surprise to me he displayed similar actions in those other robberies and that is why it was paramount that a subject like this be taken off the street.”
Bohanan was taken into custody of the FBI and was transferred to the Jack Harwell Detention Center. He remained in custody with no bond.