A man convicted of sexually abusing his infant daughter at a Waco apartment will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a McLennan County jury sentenced him late Thursday morning.
Patricio Medina, 27, of Waco, was convicted Wednesday in the 2014 sexual assault and abuse of his 38-day-old daughter Wednesday following a two-day trial in Waco's 54th State District Court. The jury sentenced Medina to 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction.
Jury members also sentenced Medina to two 80-year sentences for his conviction on two counts of injury to a child and four years for his conviction on two counts of endangering a child. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Prosecutors Gabrielle Massey and Jennifer Jenkins asked jury members for the life sentence, saying the crimes Medina were convicted of were only to pleasure his own sexual desires. The baby suffered 48 fractures all over her body, bruising on her face and suspicious bruising in the baby's mouth.
"My question is what has he done to deserve anything less than life?" Massey asked jurors during sentencing Thursday. "What more horrific of a crime could there be for a man who is supposed to love and protect the life he brought into this world, and instead, he shatters her body in sick sexual fulfillment."
During the abuse, the state said Medina caused multiple breaks in his daughter's ribs and legs and caused bruising all over the baby. The fractures in the baby's body were reported to be in various stages of healing, suggesting the abuse had continued for weeks.
Medina’s attorney, Walter M. “Skip” Reaves Jr., asked jurors Thursday morning for a sentence of 25 years in prison following Medina's conviction. Medina's family members, a childhood friend and a jailer at Jack Harwell Jail where Medina was housed at times since his arrest, spoke on behalf of Medina.
Reaves was not available for comment following the sentencing.
Jury members also sentenced Medina to pay a $30,000 fine for the abuse.
"All that baby needed was love and safety. The man that was supposed to give that to her instead taught her the true horrors of the world," Massey said. "Thank God he did not kill her tiny body, but he killed her soul."
The now 4-year-old girl and two of her sisters were removed from the care of their mother, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of endangering a child.
The victim and her two sisters were adopted by a family in McLennan County. The mother has two other children who were adopted by other family members after Child Protective Services removed the children from her care, court records state.