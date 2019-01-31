The family of a former Coryell County inmate whose 2017 jail death was ruled a homicide is suing the county and two jailers, citing excessive force used in extracting her from a cell.
The federal lawsuit was filed Thursday in Waco’s U.S. District Court on behalf of the family of Kelli Leanne Page, 46, who died Oct. 8, 2017, the day after she was removed from her Coryell County Jail cell by two jailers.
The lawsuit states Page was placed her face down on the floor with the jailers placing their weight on her, leading to her death, which was ruled a homicide by mechanical asphyxia in association with physical restraint.
In the 57-page complaint, Dallas-based attorney T. Dean Malone, who is representing the family, said Coryell County disregarded written policies for a cell extraction and placed Page in a position that led to her death. Malone stated Page suffered from underlying health issues, including obesity, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which also contributed to her death.
“There is evidence indicating that Coryell County, while having a written cell extraction policy contemplating the use of at least five jailers, failed to adequately staff the jail and/or had a custom of not enforcing the policy," Malone said. "Coryell County had a constitutional obligation to Kelli, as a pre-trial detainee who had not been convicted of anything, to act reasonably when using any force with her.
"Kelli’s death was an unnecessary, tragic result of events that should have never happened."
The jailers are listed in the lawsuit as Steven Russell Lovelady and Wesley Pelfrey. Coryell County Attorney Brandon Belt said the county has yet to be formally served with the lawsuit, but he said the Texas Rangers investigated Page's death and found no criminal wrongdoing.
The Coryell County Sheriff's Office previously reported that jailers first tried to de-escalate a situation with Page verbally on Oct. 7, 2017, before using a chemical agent, which had no effect. Jailers then entered the cell to try to restrain Page, leading to an "altercation with the inmate."
Page was placed in handcuffs, but one jailer was injured, the sheriff's office told KXAN-TV.
According to the lawsuit, Page, who was being held on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with an invalid license in Llano County, was being extracted by jailers in an attempt to place her in a restraint chair. Video recordings did not indicate that Page was being aggressive or violent before jailers placed weight on her upper and lower body area, according to the lawsuit.
That position and her underlying health conditions caused her death the following day, Malone said.
Malone said he is seeking unspecified financial compensation, including funeral costs, past and future pain and suffering, for Page's family.