A Waco woman who was injured with her daughter in a traffic collision in Robinson in December 2016 is suing an auto dealership and an employee involved in the wreck.
April Lauren Bearden is seeking more than $200,000 in her lawsuit, filed Friday in Waco’s 170th State District Court against Marstaller Motors and its employee, Ronald William Coronado.
The lawsuit, filed on the Beardens’ behalf by Waco attorneys John Mabry and John Lewis, alleges Coronado was drunk and had an invalid driver’s license when drove the dealership’s Ford F-150 pickup into the back of Bearden’s Ford Expedition at a red light at Loop 340 and Old Robinson Road.
Pat Hanna, co-owner of Marstaller Motors, said Friday she was unaware of the lawsuit and declined comment.
Coronado, who said he is returning to work at Marstaller on Monday after not working there for about a year, apologized for the incident and said he has paid his debt to society.
“I am sorry that all this happened,” Coronado said. “I did do my debt to society. I did house arrest and had a breath monitor on me for almost five months. I completed everything and took full responsibility for what happened. I am not trying to dodge anything. I am real sorry all this happened and I have learned my lesson.”
Robinson Police investigated the wreck and found Coronado at fault, the suit alleges.
“The investigating officer also determined that defendant Coronado was under the influence of alcohol,” the suit states.
Coronado was arrested for DWI and driving with an invalid license, according to the lawsuit. He pleaded guilty in October 2017 to DWI with a blood-alcohol level more than 0.15 percent, the suit states.
Coronado also was arrested in February 2016 for DWI and also pleaded guilty to DWI with a blood-alcohol level more than 0.15 percent in that incident in October 2017, according to the lawsuit.
“Defendant Coronado’s acts and omissions, including but not limited to failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to make a proper application of his brakes, failing to control his speed, failing to timely stop, rear-ending plaintiff’s vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving with an invalid driver’s license, constituted negligence and gross negligence, which was a proximate cause of the collision and plaintiffs’ injuries and damages,” the suit claims.
April Bearden, who was 35 at the time, suffered head, neck, abdomen, elbow and wrist injuries, Mabry said. She required five months of physical and occupational therapy on her wrist and suffered a lacerated chin that required multiple stitches, he said.
Lyndi Bearden, 12 at the time, suffered abdomen, pelvis and leg injures that required two months of physical therapy, Mabry said.
“I’m sure the parties would like to resolve this matter, but Marstaller’s insurance company keeps dragging its feet and we had no choice but to file suit,” Mabry said. “We’re confident a McLennan County jury will hold the defendants accountable if we have to go to trial.”
The suit claims the auto dealership is negligent because it gave Coronado, a salesman, access to its vehicle knowing that he had a “history of drunk and reckless driving.”