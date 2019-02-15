Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman is facing new civil lawsuit from a former employee who claims he subjected her to unwanted sexual advances, including several instances of sexual assault.
Former dispatcher and jailer Shirley Lynn Boger filed a 16-page lawsuit in Waco’s U.S. District Court on Feb. 4, claiming Scaman has a history of “discriminatory conduct” against women under his supervision. The lawsuit states Boger, who resigned from the sheriff’s office in March, is seeking full compensation from Falls County, back pay and “other relief,” including attorney fees.
Boger and her Waco attorney, Ryan Johnson, alleged in a Texas Workforce Commission complaint in May that Scaman called her into his office more than 20 times and licked her face, groped her and otherwise sexually assaulted her.
Johnson did not reply to an email from the Tribune-Herald seeking comment Friday.
The suit states Scaman “created a dynamic where he had leverage, authority, and control” over Boger and openly harassed her because of her gender.
The suit also states Boger endured “sexual degradation” and arrogant comments from Scaman.
Boger resigned March 8, the suit states.
Scaman’s attorney, Robert Davis, said Friday that Boger’s claims are false.
Davis said he has affidavits stating Boger attempted to entice others to testify on her behalf.
He said he does not intend to settle Boger’s lawsuit and looks forward to defending Scaman in court.
Scaman also was sued in federal court in April by Nanci Anderson, his former assistant chief deputy. Anderson’s suit alleges Scaman subjected her to gender discrimination, sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment that forced her to leave her job.
Anderson’s case is scheduled for a jury trial in September.