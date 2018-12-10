A former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape will serve no jail time after a Waco district judge Monday accepted a plea bargain that has ignited a public furor.
In a packed courtroom, Judge Ralph Strother of the 19th District Court accepted a deal prosecutors offered to Jacob Walter Anderson in October, allowing him to plead no contest to unlawful restraint, a state jail felony, and receive deferred probation. Under the deal, Anderson, who is no longer a Baylor student, will not have to register as a sex offender. He agrees to pay a $400 fine and get counseling.
Before announcing the decision, Strother acknowledged the widespread interest the case has drawn, in the form of social media commentary, courthouse protests and a barrage of emails and phone calls he has received. He said that in reaching his decision he had the benefit of an extensive background report compiled by the probation department, as well as briefs filed by attorneys of the victim and the defendant.
Strother said most of the comments he has seen on social media and emails fall into three categories: "not fully informed, misinformed or totally uninformed."
Anderson, Garland resident and former president of Baylor's Phi Delta Theta fraternity, was accused of sexually assaulting a sophomore at an off-campus fraternity party in February 2016, when he was 19. The charges against him came at a time when Baylor was roiled by a crisis over its handling of sexual assault complaints, a crisis that caused the shakeup of top university leadership.
The victim, who has been outspoken against the plea bargain, broke into loud crying Monday after Strother announced his decision. She said Anderson sexually assaulted her and repeatedly choked her and left her for dead after she fell unconscious.
Later, in an emotional victim impact statement, she told Strother she was devastated that he approved the plea bargain. She criticized prosecutor Hilary LaBorde, who struck the deal with Anderson, for not showing up to face her in court.
The woman said she has learned through this process that "the McLennan County justice system is severely broken," but she thanked women who created an online petition opposing the plea agreement. She said more than 85,000 people have signed the petition.
Anderson was present Monday with his attorneys, Mark Daniel, Tim Jones and Guy Cox. They declined comment as they left the courtroom.