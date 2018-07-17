Rory Barros testified Tuesday that it felt like his body was on fire seconds after he was hit by a drunken driver and thrown across Loop 340 while he was working as an East Texas Medical Center EMT last summer.
“It felt like my whole body was on fire. I remember hearing metal grinding and all I could think was that I was going to get hit again,” Barros said. “I thought for sure that if I could remember this, I might not remember the next moment.”
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court heard prosecution and defense testimony Tuesday during the first day of the trial of Alec Nava, a McGregor man accused of intoxication assault of a public servant in the Aug. 19 wreck that injured Barros and led to his left leg being amputated. Nava was indicted on the second-degree felony charge in November.
“I can’t say I don’t have any hard feelings, but I also can’t say that I wouldn’t help him if he needed it,” Barros said, looking at Nava.
A jury of seven women and five men listened to opening statements by prosecutors Robert Moody and Danielle London and Nava’s defense attorney, Walter “Skip” Reaves Jr., who said Nava knows he is guilty.
“You are going to see that this case is divided up into two parts,” Reaves said. “The first part is the facts of the case and what happened that night and what has happened with Mr. Barros since then. No one is going to dispute that, and there is no dispute and there is no argument about what’s happened to him, and it’s horrible.
“The other part and the other evidence you will hear is how it’s impacted and how it’s changed Alec Nava’s life.”
Prosecutors kicked off testimony Tuesday morning with Camille Gonzalez, who was the working paramedic and Barros’ partner on the day of the crash. Gonzalez told jurors Barros pushed her away from the ambulance as they were stopped on Loop 340 responding to a wreck and a car started driving toward them.
“The car looked like its lights were pointed right toward us and then it looked like he veered away, so I thought he was going to miss us, so I went ‘oh, OK,’ but then he directed right back toward us,” Gonzalez said. “At that point, Rory was screaming at me to run, saying, ‘run, run, run, run, run,’ just repetitively, so I barely cleared the back of the ambulance and I saw Rory get hit.”
Two Waco police officers testified about the initial single-vehicle crash first responders were called to on Loop 340 near Imperial Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Jurors were shown video of Nava hitting Barros that was recorded by the officers’ in-car cameras. The officers testified they found an open container of beer in Barros’ vehicle.
A Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientist testified that a blood test from Nava showed his blood alcohol content was .225 percent, not far from three times the legal limit of .08 percent.
Reaves called defense witnesses including friends and co-workers of Nava, who said Nava has always been a “hardworking, caring, good person.” Ethan Rice, a longtime friend, said he was surprised by Nava’s arrest but will continue to be his friend.
Nava testified that he had been drinking before he hit Barros and is well aware his actions seriously injured Barros and almost killed him. Nava said he is ready to take responsibility but hopes a sentence of probation will help him continue in Alcoholics Anonymous and get access to additional resources he will need in the future.
Testimony continues Wednesday morning.