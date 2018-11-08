A Mexican drug cartel leader was sentenced to life in federal prison Thursday, about four months after he was found guilty on seven drug-trafficking conspiracy charges for bringing billions of dollars' worth of drugs into Texas.
U.S. District Judge Alia Moses sentenced Juan Francisco "Kiko" Trevino Chavez to five life sentences for conspiring to traffic marijuana and cocaine into Texas as a member of the Los Zetas.
Chavez, 38, was described by federal prosecutors as a leader of the Los Zetas drug cartel that operated out of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was charged as one of the cartel's leaders.
Chavez did not testify during his trial in July, and his attorneys, Jose Salvador Tellez and Rogelio Rios, both of Laredo, did not call any witnesses in his defense.
Jurors in Waco’s U.S. District Court deliberated for about two hours following the seven-day trial and found Chavez guilty of conspiracy to possess and import marijuana and cocaine, conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and money-laundering conspiracy charges.
Moses sentenced Chavez to concurrent life sentences in prison Thursday for the first five counts and two 20-year terms for the firearms and money-laundering counts. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently.
"This is a culmination of an investigation that has spanned more than a decade, really," Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Leachman said. “The Zeta drug cartel has historically been one of the more violent and problematic cartels that we have targeted.”
Leachman and fellow prosecutor Mary Kucera presented evidence during trial about the world of international drug trafficking and how the Zetas cartel rose from an armed wing of the Gulf cartel.
Prosecutors said the Zetas are one of the powerful criminal organizations in the world. Investigation efforts began with a marijuana trafficking case in Waco that led to indictments in 2011.
"This individual, Mr. Trevino, was indicted back in 2011 and when he was indicted he was a part of a conspiracy where individuals were bringing marijuana up to a person in Waco who was distributing the marijuana here in Waco," Kucera said.
That initial indictment led to additional investigation that the Zetas cartel made more than $300 million a year in drug and weapons trades, while Chavez once hauled a box containing $25 million back to Mexico as part of the operation. Leachman said.
Chavez is the nephew of Zeta leaders Miguel Angel Trevino Morales and Oscar Omar Trevino Morales and helps in the drug and weapons trafficking into Texas.
Trial evidence showed that after Chavez's uncles were arrested, the Zetas splintered into two other groups. Chavez took control of one group, Cartel Del Noreste.
Prosecutors said Chavez remained as the leader of that group until his arrest in 2016 and controlled drug and firearms trafficking, enforcement, and money laundering operations.
Other trial evidence showed at least 880 firearms, 400,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades were delivered to the Zetas during the course of the 12-year conspiracy alleged in the indictment.
Moses ordered Chavez to pay a $2 million fine and also a $2 million money judgement that will be split among his uncles who were previously convicted and sentenced in the conspiracy case.
Leachman thanked the agencies that assisted in the ongoing investigation, which resulted in the conviction and sentencing of Chavez. He said the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force relied on several law enforcement entities who provided support for the operation.