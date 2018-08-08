The McLennan County District Clerk's Office has launched a web-based case index search that will make it easier for the public to view criminal and civil records.
With the help of a local host company, Edoc Technologies Inc., felony criminal records and civil records dating back to 1984 can now be found on the McLennan County website, www.co.mclennan.tx.us.
Records from the McLennan County Clerk's Office have been available for view online since 2010.
"We are excited to increase transparency by providing this tool," District Clerk Jon Gimble said. "There is a possibility for having the images hosted, but that is a much larger fiscal note and we will see what we are able to do down the road on that."
Anyone wanting to view records from either of the clerks' offices can go to the county website and select either the county clerk or district clerk.
Before last week, those wanting to find records from felony criminal cases or civil cases would have to make a trip downtown to the courthouse annex. Now, it is possible to search felony or civil cases by name and view an index of filings in the case.
It is still not possible to view images of the court filings online, but the index will offer an idea of what is in a given file before someone decides whether to make the trip downtown to get copies.
Those wanting copies of documents will still have to come to the district clerk's office and pay $1 a page, Gimble said.
"Before, there wasn't anything on the web," Gimble said. "You couldn't find anything. Court had their weekly dockets on their webpages, but now we are set up to be updated every two hours. If a lawyer files something into a case in the morning, by the afternoon they can see that their filing was accepted and they can see it online."
Gimble said the new program is hosted off-site by a local vendor. He said the database is secure and not vulnerable to hackers. Gimble said the $5,000 fee to write the program and to support it for the first year was paid from court filing fees for civil and criminal cases, which bring in about $100,000 a year. After the first year, there is a $1,000 annual maintenance cost for the program, Gimble said.
There are an average of 5,000 new civil cases and 2,400 new criminal cases filed each year, he said.
County Clerk Andy Harwell's office was the second in the state to make digital images of land records, Harwell said. Those imaged records now go back to 1968, he said. It is going to take some time, but plans are to image land records dating back to the county's inception in 1850, Harwell said.
On the criminal side of the office, images of records are not available online, but indexes of criminal cases can be found.