Wednesday brought another fiery exchange between Baylor University and 10 alleged sexual assault victims suing the school under Title IX.
The plaintiffs, all former students who allege they were assaulted while attending Baylor between 2004 and 2016, requested Baylor choose its officials with the most knowledge of the university’s sexual assault scandal and meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative for depositions.
“This is how you get Baylor under oath as an institution,” Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the women, said of the notice, a type sometimes filed in civil cases when an institution is a defendant.
Baylor pushed back, saying the assaults happened mostly in off-campus settings and years before Pepper Hamilton LLP conducted its investigation into the Baylor’s institutional response to sexual violence reports. A university statement also noted the plaintiffs’ lawsuit does not mention Pepper Hamilton.
“The sideshow continues, as evidenced by this filing unrelated to the case before the court as the Baylor Board of Regents gathers later this week for its quarterly meeting,” according to the statement. “This is a blatant effort by the plaintiffs’ counsel to skirt around the discovery decisions that have already been made by the court.”
Baylor President Linda Livingstone and regents Chairman Joel Allison are expected to take questions from reporters Friday after the regents meeting.
The Pepper Hamilton investigation led to the May 2016 firings of Ken Starr as president and Art Briles as head football coach. Ian McCaw resigned as athletics director and now holds the same role at Liberty University. In a deposition last month, McCaw said he resigned because he wanted to step away from “some Enron cover-up scheme.” He went on to accuse the board of racism and shaping the investigation to fit its desires to scapegoat black football players.
The university called McCaw’s sworn testimony “bizarre, blatantly false, and nothing more than speculation and gossip of which he has no firsthand knowledge.”
The plaintiffs’ Wednesday filing, which asks top Baylor officials to specifically describe portions of the 13-page summary of the Pepper Hamilton investigation, comes on the heels of more than 60 subpoenas being delivered to past and present Baylor regents, administrators, coaches and professors.
It also asks for information on personnel decisions, public relations strategies and improvements Baylor has made to the sexual assault reporting process in the wake of the scandal.
“It continues to be shameful that Baylor characterizes their mistreatment of hundreds of rape victims as a sideshow,” Dunnam said. “…The fact is, failures occurred, they admitted it, it impacted hundreds of young rape victims and they’re going to have to tell the truth eventually, and this is just one more step of getting the truth out.”
Baylor’s Wednesday night motion charges that the plaintiffs’ demand of documents last week from Ketchum, the school’s former public relations firm, “veers far from the path of relevance and proportionality.”
“Plaintiffs’ counsel should not be allowed to continue to exploit the rules of discovery to conduct a boundless investigation of Baylor University,” the school’s lawyers wrote.
The lawsuit includes claims that Baylor denied educational opportunities after students were assaulted, and that Baylor policies created a heightened risk of assault for students. The university on Wednesday said the plaintiffs’ specific allegations — not stories from a wide cast of employees and coaches as the scandal unfolded — should be examined.
Baylor also included a chart laying out the log of communications between administrators relevant to the cases of the plaintiffs.
“Baylor has made sweeping changes and significant progress under its new leadership team through the implementation of the 105 recommendations and the campuswide implementation of policies and procedures to improve awareness, prevention and response to sexual violence,” according to the statement.