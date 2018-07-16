A third person has died as a result of the June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, his family's attorney said Monday after a Waco district judge approved an agreement to preserve the site of the construction-related blast to allow further investigation of its cause.
Wilber Dimas, 30, an electrician who was severely burned in the blast, died Sunday at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, said the attorney, Jim Dunnam of Waco.
Judge Vicki Menard of the 414th State District Court on Monday approved an agreement that Dimas' family had sought that prohibits destroying, altering, repairing or removing of debris at the blast site at Coryell Memorial Hospital on June 26. The hospital and contractors involved in the ongoing construction project there agreed to the measure.
The family, represented by Dunnam and Houston attorney Robert E. Ammons, won a temporary restraining order filed earlier this month to preserve the site.
Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, a Lochridge Priest Inc. employee, died at the job site on the day of the explosion, and Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, a member of Network Controls team, died two days later.
Dunnam said he was satisfied with the agreement and hopes it will bring answers for victims.
"The parties that have the most control over the scene have agreed with our client to set scientific protocols as to how to go about how to do the scene investigation," Dunnam said. "The inspection is going to start on (July) 25th and hopefully be done by the 29th."
Defendants named in the agreement include the Coryell County Hospital Authority, doing business as Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, as well as general contractor Adolfson & Peterson Inc., Lochridge Priest Inc. and Atmos Energy Corp. Adolfson & Peterson began the hospital expansion project in 2016.
Coryell Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said the hospital was satisfied with the agreement.
Days after the explosion, officials confirmed the explosion happened in a boiler room, but the official cause of the explosion remains unclear. Dunnam said the goal of the temporary restraining order was to preserve the evidence, so all parties can better understand what happened.
"We know that there was an explosion and there is reason to believe human error was involved, but we want to understand really what happened and how it happened," Dunnam said. "A key component to that is the scientific investigation and inspections, so we can participate and observe the inspection and the preservation of the evidence."
The rest of the hospital campus was released back to staff in early July. The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office finished its onsite forensic examination of the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, but the cause of the fatal explosion has not been released.
Dunnam would not comment on whether his client would seek monetary damages from the parties, pending the outcome of the explosion site investigation. He said he felt confident in the way matters were moving forward.
"We seem to be moving forward the way we ought to and we are moving forward rapidly," Dunnam said. "We will hopefully know a lot more by the 29th."