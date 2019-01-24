A Waco auto mechanic charged with sexually abusing two young family members will get another day in court after his trial ended Thursday in a mistrial.
Jurors deliberated about six hours but were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, forcing 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother to declare a mistrial.
Bryan Lacy Swisher, 56, was on trial on one count of continuous sexual abuse of young children and one count of indecency with a child by contact. He faced a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole and up to life if convicted on the first count.
The two girls, who are now 11 and 12, told the jury Swisher sexually abused them. The older girl testified that the abuse started when she was 6 and ended after she told her mother of the abuse one day after church when she was 9.
The younger girl testified Swisher abused her on one or two occasions during her visits to his Wenz Avenue residence. She reported the abuse a week after the older girl reported it.
If the trial had reached the punishment phase, prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix were prepared to introduce evidence of Swisher's misdemeanor convictions in 2004 for possession of marijuana and assault on his wife.
The jury had deliberated about 2½ hours before sending out its first note indicating it was having trouble reaching a verdict. Strother instructed jurors to keep deliberating.
The jury deliberated through lunch, which was provided by the court, and sent another note at about 2 p.m. telling the judge jurors were deadlocked. Strother sent what is known as a "dynamite" or "Allen" charge to the jury, telling them to keep working and informing jurors that the next jury will have to make a decision based on the same evidence they heard.
Strother declared a mistrial an hour later after a third note from the jury.
"We are pleased that each juror listened attentively to the victims and voted their conscience based on the testimony presented," said Swisher's attorney, Alan Bennett, who tried the case with attorney Jessi Freud.
Bennett and Freud called a counselor at the older girl's elementary school who testified that the girl once made a report about a teacher at the school that turned out to be unfounded. The allegation was not sexual in nature and the girl was moved to another classroom, she said.
Bennett asked the counselor about the girl's reputation for truthfulness. She said that based on multiple interactions with the girl for three years, she thinks her reputation is not good.
Swisher remains free on bail.