A Waco man charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy in 2007 walked free Monday from the McLennan County Courthouse after prosecutors dismissed charges that could have put him in prison for life.
Prosecutors dismissed the child sexual assault charges against Andrew Smith, 51, citing credibility issues with a crucial witness. The McLennan County District Attorney's Office had dismissed similar charges against Smith in December, only to re-indict him soon afterward.
But this time, because the jury in the case was already sworn in, double jeopardy rules mean the charges cannot be brought again. Assistant Attorney General Gabrielle Massey, who originally handled the case as a Waco prosecutor before she took the job in Austin, was set to try the case Monday and consulted with DA Barry Johnson's staff before dismissing the case.
The dismissal, signed by First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes, states that a "material witness" has not been truthful with prosecutors.
"State cannot proceed to trial without this material witness and state cannot ethically proceed to trial with this witness," the dismissal states.
Smith was set for trial Monday in Waco's 19th State District Court on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Smith had been charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy in July and August 2007. The alleged victim, now 16, is a former member of Smith's family.
Smith's case has had at least seven priority trial settings since 2014. Massey dismissed the case in December after Associate Judge David Hodges rejected her motion for continuance and ordered the trial to proceed. However, she re-indicted Smith and scheduled the case for another priority trial setting.
Massey declined comment on the dismissal Monday. Smith's attorneys, Stephen Reed and Jessi Freud, also declined comment.
Barnes said Massey, who was appointed as a special McLennan County prosecutor to handle the case, asked to remain on the case after she changed jobs. Barnes said she had developed a long-term relationship with the alleged victim in the case.
"Trial counsel found out over the weekend a material witness in the case was not being completely truthful with them, and we are ethically bound to do the right thing," Barnes said. "It was a witness that we could not proceed to trial without, and after learning that they had not been candid, we were duty bound to dismiss it. We are ethically bound not to put a witness on the stand we could not believe."
Massey can to Waco for jury selection last Thursday, accompanied by another assistant attorney general, a legal assistant and two interns from the AG's office in Austin.
At least 44 people, most of whom were subpoenaed, were on the state's witness list, according to court records.
In December, after Judge Hodges denied the continuance in the case, Smith rejected a plea offer from the state for deferred adjudication probation on a lesser injury to a child charge that would not have required him to register as a sex offender, court officials said.