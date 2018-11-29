When Barry Johnson was campaigning against McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, he promised to surround himself with skilled attorneys with an extensive background in criminal law.
Johnson, who takes office in January, said his first official hire as district attorney-elect fits the bill. Johnson announced this week he has hired 52-year-old Nelson Barnes, a longtime prosecutor in Bell County, as his first assistant district attorney.
"Nelson came highly recommended," Johnson said. "He has tried everything from traffic tickets to death penalty cases. It became more and more clear as I began doing my due diligence and talking to other DAs and assistant DAs around the state that I really need to have someone as a first assistant with deep, broad experience as a prosecutor.
"I have been trying lawsuits for 30 years, but my main area has been in civil prosecutions. I had several people who are DAs and prosecutors tell me that it could be a recipe for disaster if you don’t have someone in there who doesn't know the rules of the road and the tricks of the trade as your wing man."
Barnes grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Trinity University. Three days after graduating from Baylor Law School in May 1991, he started work in the Bell County Attorney's Office. He worked on a juvenile gang task force and became chief of the juvenile section before going to work for Bell County District Attorney Arthur "Cappy" Eads in 1994.
Eads, who served 24 years as Bell County DA, was succeeded by current Bell County DA Henry Garza in 2001.
"Nelson is a senior trial attorney in my office who has a wealth of experience and good judgment and will be an asset to Barry Johnson as first assistant in Waco," Garza said. "Although I have a bittersweet feeling about having a trusted senior member of my staff going to Waco, I do know that Nelson will do a good job. He has been a good hand, a good colleague, a good friend and a good prosecutor for Bell County. I know he will be the same thing in McLennan County."
Barnes was named prosecutor of the year by the Texas Gang Investigators Association in 2003. He left the Bell County DA's office for a year in 2006 to work as a State Department contractor in Afghanistan, where he worked on police reform issues with the Afghan National Police.
"That was my great adventure," Barnes said.
Edward Vallejo, a former prosecutor in McLennan and Bell counties who works in the general counsel's office for Texas State Technical College, worked four years with Barnes in Bell County.
"If what Barry was seeking to do is get experience on his staff, he is going to be hard-pressed to get a more experienced prosecutor," Vallejo said. "Having worked as a prosecutor in Bell County alongside Nelson Barnes, I can say that McLennan County is fortunate to have this knowledgeable, experienced and professional prosecutor join the office. Nelson is respected by law enforcement and practitioners on both sides of the bar. His sense of justice is in line with the McLennan County community. If the promise to bring in experience was made, then that promise was kept."
Barnes won a capital murder conviction in 2016 against David Risner, a former police officer who shot and killed Little River-Academy Police Chief Lee Dixon in 2014. Risner was sentenced to life without parole after the jury hung up while trying to decide if Risner deserved the death penalty.
"I am excited about this opportunity to join the new team," Barnes said. "I know Barry is a guy who really wants to make a difference, and I am just glad to be a part of that."
Barnes will start his new job in Waco on Jan. 7. He will retire from Bell County with almost 27 years of service.
Russ Hunt Jr., who represented Risner, said Barnes is "extremely skilled and experienced."
"He is a thoughtful guy," Hunt said. "He is a tough prosecutor. He teaches college courses, so he has to interact with all kinds of different folks, and I think he is very appealing to a jury."
In what spare time he has left, Barnes serves as assigning secretary for the Waco chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials. He has been a high school football referee for 35 years, since he was in law school in Waco.
"It's my addiction," Barnes said. "I don't really know how to quit."