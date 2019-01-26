After the annual holiday slowdown and monthslong delays while waiting for a changing of the guard in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, judges are poised to handle a number of high-profile criminal cases that have long been pending.
February is going to be a busy month in Judge Ralph Strother's 19th State District Court, with a capital murder trial, a sexual assault trial of a former Baylor University football player and hearings involving 2015 Twin Peaks shootout defendants scheduled.
After Barry Johnson defeated two-term incumbent Abel Reyna in the March Republican primary to become the new district attorney, the wheels of justice slowed considerably, with judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys all willing to postpone cases to give Johnson a chance to review them and to decide how to proceed.
Johnson said he spent part of this week in conference with Tom Needham, his executive assistant; Nelson Barnes, his first assistant; and prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Robert Moody poring over voluminous Twin Peaks case files.
Johnson has asked Strother and 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson to give him until the first of April to get a grip on the Twin Peaks cases and to formulate a plan about how to proceed.
Reyna dismissed all but 27 of the original 155 indicted cases against the bikers before he left office in December. Three of the cases are being handled by special prosecutors from Houston, who dismissed one of the cases assigned to them because one said there was no probable cause for the May 2015 arrest.
A status hearing with the special prosecutors and attorneys for bikers William Aikin, Ray Nelson and Billy McCree is set for Feb. 8 in Strother's court. Judge Johnson has 16 Twin Peaks cases pending in his court, while the others are in Strother's court.
Also next month, Todric Deon McDonald, who has been in the McLennan County Jail since May 2014, is set for trial in 19th State District Court in the shooting deaths of cousins Justin Javier Gonzalez and Ulysses Gonzalez.
Reyna said his office intended to seek the death penalty against McDonald if he is convicted. However, in recent months, prosecutors have changed their position and said they would not seek the death penalty, meaning McDonald will face automatic life in prison with no parole if convicted.
Justin Gonzalez and Ulysses Gonzalez died from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Grim Avenue.
A status conference in the capital murder case of McDonald’s co-defendant, Tony Olivarez, is set for Feb. 22 in Waco’s 54th State District Court. No trial date has been for Olivarez, and the DA's office has not announced if it will seek the death penalty. That is another determination to be made by Barry Johnson.
Olivarez has been in the county jail since April 2017.
Later in February, former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman is set to stand trial on a sexual assault charge in Strother's court. His trial is set to start Feb. 25, but his attorney filed a change of venue motion on Thursday that could have a bearing on the trial date and location.
Strother has scheduled a hearing for Feb. 1 to decide if Oakman's trial should be moved from McLennan County. The DA's office will oppose the motion.
Oakman, a former Baylor defensive end, was indicted on charges he sexually assaulted a Baylor student at his apartment in April 2016. He has said he formerly dated the woman and that they had a consensual sexual encounter.
Other capital murder cases pending in Strother's court include those of Albert Leslie Love Jr., Tony Wayne Swinnie, Keith Antoine Spratt and Christopher Paul Weiss.
Love has been back in the McLennan County Jail since May 2017, five months after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his capital murder conviction and death sentence in the March 2011 shooting deaths of Keenan Hubert, 20, and Tyus Sneed, 17, at the former Lakewood Villas apartment complex, 1601 Spring St.
Love spent time on death row after a trial in Williamson County, where his retrial likely will be held. Strother moved the case to Georgetown because Love's co-defendant, Rickey Donnell Cummings, was tried first in Waco. Cummings is on death row.
The Court of Criminal Appeals awarded Love a new trial after it ruled his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when Waco police seized the contents of his text messages without a search warrant, which were then used by prosecutors at his trial.
Barry Johnson said he has spent some time reviewing Love's case and has not determined if his office will seek the death penalty at retrial. Strother has a status hearing set in Love's case for Feb. 8.
Strother also has a status hearing set for Feb. 1 in Spratt's capital murder case. Spratt is charged with shooting Joshua Ladale Pittman in December 2015 at an East Waco convenience store after being hired to carry out the revenge hit by Tyler Sherrod Clay.
Clay was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole after a trial in 54th State District Court last month.
No trial date has been set for Spratt.